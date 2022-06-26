Area students make Central Lakes dean’s list
Area students were named to the President’s List at Central Lakes College. The President’s List includes students who earned a grade-point average of 3.75 to 4.0 while enrolled for at least 12 credits. The Dean’s List includes students who earned a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.74. Students from the area who qualified were:
Brownton – Isaiah Streich, Dean's List;
Dassel – Luke Kraemer, Dean's List;
Glencoe – Jordan Forar, Dean's List;
Hutchinson – Caleb Karg, Dean's List.
Reichow makes President’s List at MSCS
Taryn Reichow of Glencoe recently was named to the President’s List at Minnesota State College Southeast this past spring semester. To be eligible for the President’s List, students must complete a minimum of 12 credits at MSC Southeast during an academic term and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.
Local students on Dean’sList at Concordia
Several area students were naed to the Concordia College Dean’s List for spring semester 2022. To qualify, students must carry a minimum of 12 semester credits and have a grade point average of at least a 3.7 on a 4.0 scale.
Litchfield – Emily White; Bret Wendlandt; MaLaney Huhner;
Cokato – Kyle Little;
Hutchinson – Colin Mckimm; Connor Sturges; Leah Pollmann;
Glencoe – Grace Kosek; Hope Kosek;
Dassel – Caroline Cronk.
Local students named to Dean’s List at SMSU
Southwest Minnesota State University recently named its Dean’s List for spring semester 2022. Undergraduate students who complete 12 or more A-F graded credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher are considered for the Honors Dean’s List. High Honors indicates a 4.0 GPA. Area students honored included:
Hutchinson – Ashlyn Cox, High Honors; Kylie Huls, Honors; Trista Novy, Honors; Ruby Radunz, Honors;
Glencoe – Austin Simons, High Honors; Kaylee Lemke, Honors; Emily Rademacher, Honors; Jordan Wildey, Honors;
Buffalo Lake – Nicholas Taylor, Honors;
Stewart – Emily Burns, Honors.
Weckwerth named to Augustana Dean’s List
Dassel native and Augustana student Eleanor Weckwerth was listed on the Dean’s List this past spring semester. The Dean's List recognizes full-time students who have a minimum of 12 credit hours with grade-point averages at 3.5 or above.
Local students honored at Iowa State
Iowa State University announced its spring semester Dean’s List, which included several area students. To qualify, students named to the Dean's List must have earned a grade point average of at least 3.50 on a 4.00 scale while carrying a minimum of 12 credit hours of graded course work. Area students honored included:
Cokato – Caden Alex Webb, Dean’s List, Bachelor of Science, Civil Engineering;
Dassel – Benjamin Daniel Smock, Dean’s List;
Hutchinson – Hope Stassen, Doctor of Veterinary Medicine
Local students earn Dean’s List honors at Luther
Area students were among those named to the Dean’s List at Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. To be named to the Dean's List, a student must earn a semester grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale. Area students who qualified included:
Dassel – Brynn Olsen; Anders Peterson;
Plato – Leah Crown.
Bayerl on President’s List at Southeast Technical
Cokato native Randilynn Bayerl made to the President’s List this spring semester at Southeast Technical College. The President’s List recognizes full-time, degree-seeking students who earn a semester GPA of 3.5 or higher.
Johnson makes Dean’s List at Iowa Lakes
Student and Hutchinson native Korey Johnson earned Dean’s List honors in the spring semester. The Dean’s List indicates a GPA of 3.25 or higher.
Vaillancourt earns high honors at SNHU
Cecilia Vaillancourt of Litchfield made the Winter 2022 President’s List at Southern New Hampshire University. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.7 and above are named to the President's List.
Locals earn Dean's List at Mankato
Minnesota State University Mankato recently announced its spring graduates. Undergraduate students receiving recognition included students graduating summa cum laude (3.8 grade point average and higher), magna cum laude (3.6 to 3.79 GPA) and cum laude (3.4 to 3.59 GPA). Area students who received degrees:
Cokato – Renee Irvin, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion;
Cosmos – Gavin Buss, BS, Psychology;
Dassel – Morgan Ankrum, BS, Applied Health Science, Magna Cum Laude; Ashlie Salmela, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion; Kayleen Tormanen, BS, Elementary Education, Summa Cum Laude;
Hutchinson – Mikaela Alderink, BS, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Jordan Anderson, BS, Finance, CERT; Joseph Byron, MS, Educational Leadership; Melanie Farrell, BBA, Business Administration, Cum Laude; Logan Hoff, BS, Finance; Jada Koepke, BS, RN Baccalaureate Completion, Summa Cum Laude; Agustin Mendoza, BS, Exercise Science; Jacob Nadeau, BS, Automotive Engineering Technology; Ally Petersen, BS, Psychology, Summa Cum Laude; Paige Schilling, BS, Dental Hygiene, Magna Cum Laude; Ryan Schmidt, BS, Finance;
Schwantes makes Dean’s List at Iowa
Lester Prairie native Tallon Schwantes made the Dean’s List this past semester. Schwantes is a fourth-year student in Iowa's Carver College of Medicine and is majoring in Nuclear Medicine Technology.
Karels graduates from Marquette
This past spring, Mikayla Karels of Winsted, MN, graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Karels earned a Master of Science in Clinical Mental Health Counseling.