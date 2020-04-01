Hutchinson Public Schools' updated budget provided an optimistic outlook earlier this month, but it is yet unclear how much will change due to Minnesota's COVID-19 response, or as local levies are set to expire in the next few years.
"For the first time since 2016, we have revenues matching expenditures," director of business and finances Rebecca Boll said of the current school year.
Data she provided to the Hutchinson School Board earlier this month showed a projected $34.47 million of general fund expenditures and $33.89 million of revenue for 2020. At first glance, it appears that expenditures are higher than revenue. However, included in the budget is $614,000 the school has saved from operating revenue provided by the state. The money is meant specifically for facility projects and is accrued over time through annual payments.
Accounting for the $614,000 the school will not spend, expenses in the general fund dip to $33.85 million — a bit below the $33.89 million in revenues.
"When you are talking about a budget of our size, for all intents and purposes, revenues are matching expenses," Boll said. "This is a stabilizing point for us."
District administrators have worked for the past few years to reach this point. A few years ago, the school took a close look at how it managed its special education services spending and made changes to run more efficiently, namely in the realm of transportation. It also made reductions throughout the district of roughly $2 million over the past three years.
A few factors led to the reductions, but they mostly circulated around lower student enrollment. Fewer births have led to lower kindergarten enrollment. That means fewer students have enrolled in Hutchinson Public Schools in recent years, thus reducing how much money it receives from the state.
More high school students are registering for post-secondary education options as well, which allows them to take classes at a college at no expense. When students exercise the option, state funding is shifted away from public schools. In response, Hutchinson Public Schools has introduced more classes that offer college rigor and credit.
Enrollment has fluctuated slightly over the past 10 years, climbing as high as 2,934 in the 2013-14 school year after it had dipped to 2,888 and 2,884 in the previous two school years. But it fell again to 2,895 in the 2017-18 school year and dropped further to 2,773 last school year in keeping with trends seen across the state. This year, it fell to 2,752 as of March 16, but that decrease is less than anticipated, which has helped the school’s budget line up.
Going forward, Boll said she expects the school's revenue and expenditures to balance in the 2020-21 year as well.
"But if expenses go up for some reason, we would have to take a new look," she said.
Since this revised budget was reviewed, schools have closed in Minnesota in response to COVID-19. Teachers have started delivering "distance learning" to students at home as mandated by an executive order from Gov. Tim Walz. The order also directed schools to provide kindergarten through age 12 day care for the children of critical and essential workers.
The school's budget will continue to update as the Department of Education makes more information about the objectives available. A revision is expected at the end of the school year.
Looking further ahead, administrators will need to decide how to proceed with the school's two local levies:
- $128 per pupil, which expires with taxes payable in 2021 and covers the school's fiscal year ending June 30, 2022
- $860 per pupil, which expires with taxes payable in 2023 and covers the school's fiscal year ending June 30, 2024
The levies are used to fund operations and cannot be used for maintenance or construction.