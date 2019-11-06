The Hutchinson High School chapter of the National Honor Society inducted new members Monday in a ceremony held in the high school auditorium.
NHS chapter officers Bodie Brice, Clara Dobratz, Sofie Fennel, Alyssa Grutt, Addie Plath, Sarah Skrove, and chapter advisor Ruth Hamlow welcomed 34 new HHS senior and junior members to the society.
New Class of 2020 inductees are:
- Ciana Froemming
- Ciaran McGraw
- Mason Primus
- Sabrina Tracy
- Anna Byron
- Elise Bock
- Julia Bryant
- Elizabeth Campbell
- Cassidy Caya
- Branna Ewing
- Aaliyah Flores
- Aaron Fredricks
- Paige Frederickson
- Amelie Fumagalli
- Ty Glaser
- Jerome Hilgemann
- Alyssa Johnson
- Jordan Klinker
- Hannah Ladwig
- Samuel Lansink
- Emily Lenarz
- Megan Lipke
- Cameron Longie
- Alia Muellerleile
- Madalyn Nordman
- Javan Olmscheid
- Andrew (Gus) Peller
- Leah Pollmann
- Jordan Schmidt
- Michael Tankersley
- Paige Telecky
- Mikayla Witte
- Luke Wollan
- Allison Wright
Returning Class of 2020 members are:
- Katarina Anderson
- Ethan Beffert
- Bodie Brice
- Grace Daak
- Clara Dobratz
- Sofie Fennell
- Meredith Girard
- Victoria Gran
- Alyssa Grutt
- Ashley Hanson
- Alex Hantge
- Ainslea Jensen
- Hayden Jensen
- Britta Johnson
- Kallamae Kellerman
- Haley Knorr
- Travis Kruse
- Alexa Kucera
- Kiley Lickfelt
- Jordan Ludowese
- Carson Markovic
- Eavan McCormick
- Cole Meyer
- Emma Olberg
- Emily Pedersen
- Addie Plath
- Blake Schmidt
- Sydney Schmidt
- Jake Schumann
- Sarah Skrove
- Elizabeth Smith
- Michaela Stamer
- Connor Sturges
- Ryan Tollefson
- Cecilia Vaillancourt
- Mara Wacker
The National Honor Society recognizes outstanding high school students. More than just an honor roll, NHS serves to recognize students who have demonstrated excellence in the areas of scholarship, service, leadership and character. These characteristics have been associated with membership in the organization since its beginning in 1921.
Chapter membership not only recognizes students for their accomplishments, but challenges them to develop further through active involvement in school activities and community service.