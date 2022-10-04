Tigers’ black and gold were the colors of the day Friday as Hutchinson schools celebrated homecoming.
The homecoming parade route, which ran from Hutchinson Middle School to Hutchinson High School, was lined with students from elementary school to high school age, as well as adults and preschoolers from the community.
The HHS marching band led the way up the parade route along School Road, followed by students from various high school teams and organizations, as well as members of the senior class who made up the royal court.
Upon completion of the parade, high school students and staff filled the Whalen Gym for the coronation ceremony, during which Katelyn VanMarel and Rowan Jordahl were crowned queen and king, and Lauren Nelson and AJ Mallak were crowned prince and princess.
Homecoming festivities wrapped up Friday night in celebratory fashion as the Hutchinson football team crushed Rocori 38-14.
— Photos and text by Brent Schacherer