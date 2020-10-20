Plans to renovate Park Elementary are taking shape. The Hutchinson School Board reviewed a preliminary version of the project at its Oct. 12 meeting.
"At this point we are pushing forward with our schematic design, our early design for the park building," LHB senior architect Jonathan Pettigrew told the board. "The overall scope is to remove the 1956 construction, reduce the size of that building and get it down to be a home for only fourth- and fifth-graders, plus the supporting classrooms."
Voters approved Park Elementary upgrades, along with upgrades to West Elementary, in a 2019 bond referendum. Overall, the project budget is $35.6 million, with $10.14 million for the Park Elementary portion. Construction at West Elementary is underway, with work under budget so far.
"In these kind of crazy times, it worked to the advantage of the project," Pettigrew said.
OVERVIEW
Park Elementary was built in 1938 with unique features now considered to be part of its historic charm. The woodwork and built-in cabinets, the tile and terrazzo in the long corridors, and the old auditorium will remain. However, the 1956 addition on the building's north side is set to be removed.
According to the plan discussed Oct. 12, the roof will be replaced, as will the windows, which will return to full height. New window treatment will allow teachers to control daylight in the classrooms as necessary.
Water intrusion problems will be addressed in the new building, sprinklers will be extended, and plumbing will be replaced. Classroom unit ventilators will be replaced with a new heating, ventilation and air conditioning system meant to address overheating problems in the building. The electrical systems will be updated in the historic building, making it easier to add new technology to classrooms.
OUTSIDE
The north wing added in 1956 extended to the west, toward the area where the school's playground can be seen. With removal of the extension, there will be room to rearrange the paved area in the back, and that play area.
One of the project's main goals is to move bus parking, loading and unloading from the street. The additional space to rearrange the paved area on the building's west side is likely to be used for a seven-bus parking area near Park Elementary's back entrances.
The changes will allow some of the existing paved area to be made green space. Overall, there will be less paved ground, a shift meant to address storm water management issues.
Another notable addition to Park Elementary's planned footprint is the addition of a stair tower on the north end.
INSIDE
Overall goals for Park Elementary's interior include resizing the building to serve fourth and fifth grade, with second and third grade moving to the renovated and expanded West Elementary. Each grade will have a floor of the building, with unique learning areas in the basement. New spaces will be added for small groups.
The basement's north-facing windows will be used to extend natural light deeper into the building than is possible now. Art, music and hands-on technology spaces will share a centralized, illuminated space near the media center.
"This becomes a hub where ... work will be displayed, where creators of the classes in STEAM and makerspace can be exhibited or demonstrated," Pettigrew said.
On the main level, the theater and gym spaces south of the main east-to-west hallway will not see many changes.
"We do expect to replace the windows that used to be in the auditorium, open that back up, and provide shades," Pettigrew said.
Fourth-grade classrooms will be on the first floor, as well as informal and group learning areas. Restrooms will be renovated to be more accessible, and new restrooms for staff and visitors will be added.
Classrooms on the second floor will be arranged similarly to how they are arranged now, with the exception of the removed north wing.
"They are generally nicely sized classrooms, and we're going to work with those layouts as much as we can," Pettigrew said.
Design and construction documents are expected to be finalized by February 2021. Bids for work will be due March 2021. Construction on West Elementary is expected to wrap up in autumn 2021, with Park Elementary construction to begin January 2022 and finish in fall of that year.