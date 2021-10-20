Plans are moving along for second- and third-grade students and teachers to move from Hutchinson Park Elementary to Tiger Elementary by December.
Park Elementary Principal Dan Olberg, who oversees fourth and fifth grade, and Tiger Elementary Principal Michael Daugs, who oversees second and third grade, are leading together at the Park Elementary building but have started splitting staff into their disparate groups. The Tiger Elementary transition team meets weekly to discuss the change.
“All of our staff now know which school they are assigned to ... and which class they will be in,” Daugs told the Hutchinson School Board this past week.
Construction on Tiger Elementary is nearing completion on West Elementary’s north side. Packing has started and carpet is on the floor. Teachers are able to start visualizing what classrooms will look like in the new space. Furniture has been selected and ordered, and with so much shipping on a delay these days, that milestone is an important one, the School Board was told.
On Oct. 29, information will be sent to parents, though what data is available then could be updated later. A community listening session is planned for Nov. 11 to discuss information that impacts families. The location is yet to be determined.
“This will be an important opportunity for me to hear from the community questions they have,” Daugs said.
More information is expected to be sent to parents on Nov. 18. That day will also serve as a student field trip day to see Tiger Elementary. Second- and third-grade teachers will have access to their new rooms around Thanksgiving, followed by a move by students.
At Park Elementary on Dec. 22-23, there will be no students in school. Those days will be used for moving certain fourth- and fifth-grade classrooms in the building in preparation for construction and renovation of the building. The first day in the new classrooms at Park Elementary is Jan. 3.
On May 27, after the last student day, classrooms will be moved to spaces in the gym for summer storage, and there will be no occupancy over the summer. Demolition of the 1956 wing is scheduled for July, which will be followed by construction of the north stair tower. On Aug. 30, the plan is for items to be moved into their newly remodeled classrooms.