Hutchinson High School juniors Madyson Heller and Mitchell Piehl were selected to represent Hutchinson High School in the ExCEL Award program, sponsored by the Minnesota State High School League.
The award, which honors excellence in community, education and leadership, recognizes high school juniors who are active in school activities, show leadership qualities and work voluntarily in their community. Recipients must be a high school junior, make satisfactory progress toward graduation, participate in MSHSL fine arts and/or athletics, hold a leadership position in their school, volunteer in the community and meet MSHSL general eligibility requirements.
The ExCEL Award recipients will be selected by an independent panel of judges from schools throughout Minnesota. Award recipients will be announced via the MSHSL website Feb. 1, 2021.