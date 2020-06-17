Hutchinson Public Schools continues to balance enrollment, the post-secondary enrollment option and government funding as it analyzes its budget options. But one more item was on the minds of School Board members as they approved the preliminary budget for the 2020-21 school year: COVID-19.
As state guidance regarding school operations in the 2020-21 school year becomes more clear, building administrators will be able to lock in their 2021 strategies. But as has been the case in many past years, the school must have a spending plan in place by June 30, even as it awaits final data on enrollment and funding.
"This year more than ever, things are very, very fluid," said Rebecca Boll, director of business and finance, at a June 8 School Board meeting. "This really is a plan. It's Plan A at this time, and we know it's going to be different than what I'm presenting tonight."
For now, the school is working with the following budget projection:
- General fund: $33.89 million in revenues, $36.52 million in expenditures with a balance of $10.24 million
- Food service: $1.61 million in revenues, $1.62 million in expenditures with a balance of negative $22,526
- Community education: $786,605 in revenues, $795,420 in expenditures with a balance of $236,588
- Student activities: $58,451 in revenues, $10,970 in expenditures with a balance of $94,963
- Health and flex: $10,000 in revenues, $10,000 in expenditures, with a balance of $3.3 million
- Dental: no expenditures or revenues are projected, with a balance of $73,791.
- Trust: $800,091 in revenues and expenditures
- Debt service: $5.12 million in revenues, $4.87 million in expenditures with a balance of $823,314
- Building construction: $50,000 in revenues, $19.07 million in expenditures with a balance of $13.82 million
Construction expenditures are largely related to an elementary school building project funded through a voter-approved bond referendum.
The school anticipates using $500,000 from general fund savings, leaving the balance of funds with no government-assigned use at $9 million. The projection excludes costs that may come as a result of operating changes determined by the state in response to the pandemic in the next school year.
Administrators did not recommend any program reductions or cuts. But reductions may be necessary should local and national economic forecasts continue to track along similar lines as the Great Recession, Boll said. The school's financial plan could also be thrown off should the state borrow from school funds to pay for other bills in response to COVID-19.
FACTORS IN QUESTION
The preliminary budget is based on an expected increase of 2 percent to the state funds schools receive per pupil enrolled in the district. The increase was approved by the Legislature. Also in question is the outcome of negotiations for labor contracts.
Enrollment is always one of the top questions to be answered when considering the school's budget, especially over the past several years. In 2011, the district had 2,911 students. The current figure for the 2019-20 school year is 2,776. Anticipated for the 2020-21 school year is 2,724 students. Enrollment across the state is tracking downward in keeping with population trends. Of special notice is kindergarten enrollment, which appears to be lower than anticipated, but administrators believe families may simply be behind on enrollment due to the many complications they are facing with COVID-19.
On the other end of the equation at the high school, enrollment could take a hit due to high interest in PSEO. The option allows students to enroll in college at no cost, but doing so shifts money away from their high school. Data from the high school shows 118 students have indicated interest.
"We do have more students electing to go PSEO in some fashion, whether that be part time or full time, relative to any year that we've ever seen," Boll said.
A reduction of 51 positions at Hutchinson Public Schools, mostly related to spring activities, cut $200,000 from expenses for the 2019-20 school year. That change has been rolled forward into the 2020-21 school year.
"However, we don't know exactly what our delivery model is going to look like," Boll said. "We've been advised to plan for one of three models. So we know it's going to be different, but we don't know how different. We should receive additional information in July."
One point districts across the state make around this time every year is how far school funds have lagged behind inflation. The school receives $6,567 per student. Had the state allowance kept up with inflation since 2003, it would be at $7,206 per student.
"If you apply that to our enrollment in any given year, that's between $1.5 and $2 million in revenue that we haven't had to keep up," Boll said. "Because of this fact ... the district really appreciates all of the local support that we receive from our community and our local tax base."
In addition to questions regarding the education model next school year, administrators have numerous other questions, such as:
- Will federal stimulus dollars make it to the district?
- Will federal funding change?
- Will the state reduce funding to fill a gap elsewhere due to the burden of COVID-19?
- Will the state "borrow" from school funding?
- What will happen to fee-based programs if distance learning continues, or the learning model doesn't allow for them?
- Will social distancing increase transportation costs?
- Will nursing costs increase?
- What rules will be implemented for food services?
"This is a good example of needing to make a decision based on what you know to be true today," said Board Chair Keith Kamrath. "This will certainly change. ... This is a challenging process to do a reasonably accurate forecast on a normal year."