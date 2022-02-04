The Hutchinson School Board wants input from district residents invested in the school's success as it searches for a superintendent to replace Daron VanderHeiden, who is retiring at the end of this school year. To do so, residents are invited to complete a survey on the school's website.
"The first step in this process is to engage the community and staff in the development of a new superintendent profile," reads a letter from the School Board. "Information will be gathered from stakeholder focus groups and from an online survey. Once developed, the new superintendent profile will guide us in the recruitment of candidates and the final selection of the new superintendent."
The survey can be found online at isd423.org/district/superintendent-search and is estimated to take about 10 minutes to complete. The survey is open through Feb. 14, at which point the results will be submitted to the School Board for its regular meeting.
"As we move forward, our most important consideration is securing the strongest candidate pool and, ultimately, the best person to lead our district," reads the letter. "After an initial interview of the candidates, the Board will narrow the field to two to three finalists. At this point, the board will ask members of the staff and community to be involved in the interview process prior to providing their input to the board."
The school is working with School Exec Connect, a national search and consulting firm that specializes in finding leaders for schools. It describes the qualifications for the position as someone who holds or will be eligible to hold a license as a superintendent in Minnesota by July 1, 2022; someone with experience as a superintendent, district administrator or principal; and someone who demonstrates a strong commitment to student learning and success, staff learning and development, and building community partnerships."
The compensation is listed as "regionally competitive."
According to a timeline from the School Board, the consultants are expected to present four to seven candidates to the School Board on March 21, with the first interviews in the following days. Stakeholder group interviews are March 28-30. Contract negotiations are expected in April, followed by a community candidate introduction. The goal is for the new superintendent to begin duties July 1.
VanderHeiden, who has been with the district since 1994, served as superintendent for the past 16 years. Prior to that, dating back to 1994, he served the district as a technical education teacher, technology teacher, coach and more. He announced his upcoming retirement in December.