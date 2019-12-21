What's the best part of the holiday season? Is it receiving gifts? Is it giving gifts? Is it family?
Students, parents, teachers and plenty of visitors from around Hutchinson shared in all three this past Thursday evening at the Hutchinson High School REACH program's annual Holiday Celebration outreach dinner.
REACH — which represents relationships, education, accountability, character and hard work — was formed at Hutchinson High School to offer students emotional and social support to help them succeed academically. Students are held accountable to the program's standards and learn how to help others.
The night started with a family dinner, including REACH students, their families, guests and REACH staff. Volunteers helped serve. Later, students turned the tables and went to the kitchen to serve meals to anyone who wanted to stop by Peace Lutheran Church.
During the dinner, it was announced that the annual Spooky Sprint had raised $15,147 for the REACH program. Students were recognized for their achievements and received gifts from REACH.
Sam Hagberg was recognized as Top Tiger for November and December. Alecia Meier was recognized for top grade-point average. Kaleb Boich was recognized for the most improved GPA. Students of the trimester were: Dylan King, Chris Garcia, Adrian Montes, Elizabeth Smith, Logan Sturgis, Mariah Root and Unique Salazar.
Students also distributed hand-written cards they had prepared ahead of time for their parents.
REACH director Chad Harlander told students that for many years, all he had wanted was the comfort and normalcy of a family gathering around the table, and thanked parents for putting in the effort to make the night possible.
