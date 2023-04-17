Ridgewater’s Curt Yoose of Spicer was named the 2023 National PAS Outstanding Advisor at the national conference. Yoose, who has taught in the Agriculture Department for 25 years, primarily teaches in the Agronomy and Precision Agriculture programs.
“Curt has a proven track record of providing a high-level engagement with students in our Agriculture programs and is a statewide leader in agriculture education advocacy,” said Jeff Miller, Ridgewater dean of instruction. “He is committed to making strong community relations with our industry partners and the ag community in general. We are proud to have Curt as a member of the Ridgewater College faculty.”