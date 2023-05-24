More than 830 graduates celebrated their academic success at Ridgewater College recently. Graduates and their families and friends joined together with Ridgewater faculty and staff to honor student achievements last May 11 at the McLeod County Fairgrounds in Hutchinson and May 12 at the Willmar Civic Center.

Approximately 350 eligible graduates participated in ceremonies with packed venues of family and friends. Ridgewater employees shared a collective round of applause that made many in the graduate processional smile in thanks at the ceremonies.

