Welders, electricians and auto body techs, oh my! Ridgewater College students put their skills to the test recently at the annual collegiate SkillsUSA-Minnesota annual Leadership and Skills Conference March 30-April 2 at multiple Twin Cities metro area locations, bringing home one team gold medal and two individual gold medals.

SkillsUSA is a national career and technical student organization that challenges secondary and post-secondary students to test their skills in trade, technical and skilled service occupations. More than 275 students competed in 50-plus events.

