Five Ridgewater College agriculture students recently placed in the top three at the National Professional Agricultural Students conference March 15-18 in Des Moines, Iowa. In addition, Ridgewater PAS advisor and agriculture instructor Curt Yoose became the 2023 National PAS Outstanding Advisor. 

Twenty-six Ridgewater students competed in more than 15 categories with about 400 other participants. Twenty-five of the Ridgewater students placed in the top 10 in at least one category.

