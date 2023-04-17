Five Ridgewater College agriculture students recently placed in the top three at the National Professional Agricultural Students conference March 15-18 in Des Moines, Iowa. In addition, Ridgewater PAS advisor and agriculture instructor Curt Yoose became the 2023 National PAS Outstanding Advisor.
Twenty-six Ridgewater students competed in more than 15 categories with about 400 other participants. Twenty-five of the Ridgewater students placed in the top 10 in at least one category.
Three students earned second-place in their challenges: Emma Ascheman (Benson), Career Planning – Agribusiness Systems; Hayden Jensen (Hutchinson), Career Progress – Agribusiness Systems; Lauren Huchel (Cloquet), Employment Interview.
Also taking podium honors were third-place finishers Annabelle Pronschinske (Rollingstone), in the Career Planning – Animal Systems category, and Ascheman, in Prepared Speakers in Agriculture.
“It is great to see our students do so well,” Yoose said. “Many of them invested lots of time and effort into practicing and perfecting their competition. We are so proud of how they represented not only themselves, but also Ridgewater College and the agriculture industry in general.”
Ag Sales: 5, Tristan Van Dam, (Jasper); 7, Isaac Striemer, (Welcome)
Agronomy Specialist Team: 5, Striemer, Hayden Jensen (Hutchinson), Joe Carlson (Litchfield); 9, Isaac Starke (Hutchinson), Evan Gillham (Princeton), Kait Diederich (St. Bonifacius)
Agronomy Specialist Individual: 10, Striemer
Ag Machinery Service Technician: 7, Caleb Hoff (Sacred Heart), Van Dam; 10, Luke Kroska (St. Cloud)
Career planning – Agribusiness Systems: 2, Ascheman; 7, Taylor Brandt (Clontarf)
Career Progress - Agribusiness Systems: 2, Jensen
Career Planning – Animal Systems: 3, Pronschinske
Dairy Specialist Team: 8, Hunter Michalowski (Rollingstone), Craig Willenbring (Richmond), Payton Nathe (Melrose); 10, Pronschinske, Matthew Middendorf (Sauk Centre), Cody Brott (St. Cloud)
Employment Interview – Forestry and Natural Resources: 2, Lauren Huchel (Cloquet)
Equine Specialist Individual: 10, Renee Schneider (Cold Spring)
Precision Ag Specialist: 5, Huchel
Sheep and Goat Specialist Team: 4, Aidan Rucker (Oronoco), Tyler Kreidermacher (Rollingstone), Gable Speltz (Altura)
Sheep and Goat Specialist Individual: 8, Speltz
Speakers for Ag – Impromptu: 8, Caleb Hoff (Sacred Heart)
Speakers for Ag – Prepared: 3, Ascheman
Swine Specialist: 7, Ascheman, Cadence Larson (Benson), Brandt