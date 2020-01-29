Hutchinson Middle School drama students have a “masterpeach” of a tale to tell. At 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Hutchinson High School auditorium, they’ll present the musical “Roald Dahl’s James and the Giant Peach Jr.,” a new take on the 1961 novel “James and the Giant Peach.”
The book was first adapted into a musical in 1991. In the show, James attempts to escape his conniving aunts by traveling across the sea in a giant peach with the help of giant insects. Together they face sharks, hunger and their disagreements.
“The tone is overall goofy and silly, but it gets serious at some points,” said eighth-grader Jaycie Prater.
Eighth-grader Benjamin Pollmann plays Ladahlord, the mysterious narrator whose magical potion jumpstarts the strange story.
“He’s a narrator who hops inside the story,” Pollmann said. “My character is a mysterious person who knows everything but never wants to tell anyone and puts people on their toes.”
His favorite musical number, “Right Before Your Eyes,” comes right out the gate.
“It introduces me and a lot of the other characters, and the whole show,” Pollmann said.
Prater’s character, Sponge, and her sister, Spiker, provide a lot of the story’s conflict.
“James’ parents get killed and he is adopted by his aunts who are basically evil,” Pollmann said.
“(Sponge is) the foodie. And she’s somewhat the nicer one, but not at the same time,” Prater said. “She’s very funny and she’s not very intelligent. Spiker and Sponge signed contracts for movie appearances and shoes and all that and are trying to get the Peach back.”
Her favorite song is “I got You.”
“It’s the song (Sponge) and Spiker sing on the cruise ship and it’s funny,” Prater said. “They don’t sing very pretty.”
The show also includes songs such as “Everywhere That You Are,” which discusses James’ connection to the parents he lost, and “Shake it Up,” which is when the magic starts to happen.
“Some of them are pretty hard, but I think we can pull it off,” said seventh-grade Sam Schimmel, who plays Ladybug.
The standout prop of the show is the eponymous giant peach. It was constructed out of wood, and platforms on the front provide the characters something to sit, stand and climb on during the action.
Early in the show, the bugs are portrayed with puppets moved by their actors. Later they take the stage with only their costumes as they portray a more humanoid shape befitting the magic that grew the peach. That’s where Ladybug comes in.
“I’m like a mother character to James,” she said. “He doesn’t have a mom.”
She described her character as kind and nurturing, and able to bring people together.
“She wants to help James and make him feel like he has a family,” Schimmel said.
Sixth-grader Dustin Trettin has five roles in the show, including that of a Hollywood agent and a police officer. His favorite to portray is the former.
“They’re basically the whole shebang and don’t care what other people think,” he said.