It’s that time of year when many Minnesota families start back-to-school shopping. This year, be sure to save your receipts.
Two tax benefits can help Minnesota families pay expenses related to their child’s education: the refundable K-12 Education Credit (income limits apply) and the K-12 Education Subtraction (no income limits).
Last year, more than 33,000 families received the K-12 Education Credit, saving an average of $244. More than 178,000 families received the K-12 Education Subtraction last year.
These programs reduce the tax parents pay and could deliver a larger refund when filing a Minnesota income tax return. To qualify, the purchases must be for educational services or required materials.
The child must be attending kindergarten through 12th grade at a public, private or home school and meet other qualifications.
Most expenses for educational instruction or materials qualify, including:
- paper,
- pens and notebooks,
- textbooks,
- rentals or purchases of educational equipment such as musical instruments,
- computer hardware and educational software, and
- after-school tutoring and educational summer camps taught by a qualified instructor.
For the K-12 education credit, families with one or two qualifying children must have a household income of less than $37,500. For families with three qualifying children, household income must be less than $39,500. Add $2,000 for each additional child.
Taxpayers who are not required to file an income tax return must do so in order to claim a refund for any eligible education credit.
Most parents qualify for the K-12 Subtraction, and tuition paid to private schools or college courses used to satisfy high school graduation requirements may be claimed.
— Jeremy Jones