Cecilia Schmitz is a statewide winner of the 2021 Minnesota Aspirations in Computing Award.
The Hutchinson High School senior's selection was announced by The National Center for Women and Information Technology and Minnesota State's IT Center of Excellence. Schmitz is one of 18 in Minnesota to be recognized as having "clearly and significantly demonstrated interest and aptitude for computing."
Schmitz taught herself JavaScript and designed her own robot using an Arduino board, MNAiC notes. She learned Python and has built projects on Raspberry Pis, and has experimented with game design engines such as RPGMakerMV and RenPy.
Schmitz, an aspiring video game developer, spends free time programming experimental projects using the Unity game engine and learning as much as she can about new programming languages. She loves spending as much time as she can teaching younger students how to code.
She also participates in Math League, Hutchinson High School's FIRST Robotics team as a programmer, and plays piano and clarinet. She plans to major in computer science in college.
The National Center for Women and Information Technology Award for Aspirations in Computing honors young women at the high-school level for their computing-related achievements and interests. Award recipients are selected for their computing and IT aptitude, leadership ability, academic history and plans for post-secondary education. Minnesota Aspirations Award applicants will automatically be entered into the national NCWIT Aspirations Award competition.
Cecilia will be honored by NCWIT and MNAiC in a virtual ceremony April 14.