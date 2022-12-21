tax time
The Hutchinson School Board this past week approved a payable 2023 levy with an $82,766 increase, which is just shy of 1%.

The decision was made unanimously — with Board Chair Tiffany Barnard absent — following District 423's annual Truth-in-Taxation hearing, during which Director of Business and Finance Rebecca Boll laid out factors which led to the levy recommendation and provided context. Overall, the school's budget is split into seven funds based on state statute, each with its own rules. The levy also follows state guidelines.

