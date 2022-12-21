The Hutchinson School Board this past week approved a payable 2023 levy with an $82,766 increase, which is just shy of 1%.
The decision was made unanimously — with Board Chair Tiffany Barnard absent — following District 423's annual Truth-in-Taxation hearing, during which Director of Business and Finance Rebecca Boll laid out factors which led to the levy recommendation and provided context. Overall, the school's budget is split into seven funds based on state statute, each with its own rules. The levy also follows state guidelines.
While the prior budget was break even, the school anticipates it will spend down $1.5 million in the future, with expenses outpacing revenues. The 2022-23 budget shows a general fund revenue projection of $34.9 million, and budget of $36.2 million. Pressures to the school's budget, Boll said, are inflation, and declining enrollment, which has been a statewide tend in recent years. The 2023 property tax levy of $9.18 million is for the 2023-24 school year.
As has been heard by taxpayers at recent city and county Truth-in-Taxation hearings, the largest share of the general fund budget at Hutchinson Public Schools is for salaries and benefits (76.43%).
The roughly 1% increase follows a levy reduction of 2.25% for the 2022 payable levy, an increase of 2% for the 2021 payable levy, and an increase of 2.1% in for the 2020 payable levy.
Several factors went into the final levy decision, including:
- The school has an increased levy authority due to a partial rebound in student enrollment following the pandemic. This added $207,561.
- A pay-as-you-go levy for asbestos abatement projects has been completed. This cut $190,000 from the levy.
- The school's levy authority was increased due to recent changes in the school's Q-Comp program. The Minnesota Department of Education approved the adjustment related to hiring and retention stipends. Boll noted the labor market is tight. This added $91,120 to the levy.
- On the other hand, the school's levy authority decreased due to anticipated unemployment insurance costs falling from COVID-19 levels. This reduced $64,733 from the levy.
What does this all mean for property owners? With Hutchinson's tax pace projected to grow by 19 percent, the school's levy increase is not outpacing area growth. As a result, many property owners would hypothetically see the school portion of their tax bill decrease. However, with property values on the rise, that is not likely to happen in reality. For instance, assuming a $200,000 home in District 423 did not increase in value, the owner could expect to pay $130 less on their school taxes next year, dropping from $889 to $759, according to data provided by financial advisor Ehlers. But it is more likely that home's value will increase, and so its share of the overall levy will as well, as a result.
OTHER BUDGET NOTES
Each year when the schools' levy is discussed, the state's contribution to the budgets of schools across Minnesota comes up as well.
Boll shared with School Board members data showing growth in the formula Minnesota pays schools per pupil. In 2003, it was at $4,966, and in 2023 it is at $6,863. Had the rate kept up with inflation, it would be at $8,126, a difference of $18.4%.
Another item of note is the recent voter-approved renewal of the school's $311-per pupil operating levy. The renewal will last for 10 years. However, a second request, which asked for an additional $382 per pupil was rejected by voters.
Boll shared data showing where Hutchinson sits compared to other cities based upon their own local referendums. Had both questions failed, Hutchinson, like the city of Marshall, would have had no locally approved dollars in place.
But with the $311 renewed, it is ahead of both Marshall, and Willmar, which has a $45 per pupil local levy. That leaves it behind districts like St. Peter ($411) and Atwater-Cosmos-Grove City ($505), but with the second question approved, it would have had a higher voter-approved levy of $693.
In comparison, Litchfield has a locally approved levy of $708. The statewide average is $874, according to data shared by Boll.
Overall, local dollars cover 12% of the school’s budget, with the remaining share coming largely from state dollars paid per student, or for programs such as special education.
Barnard recently commented on the issue of federal special education funding.
“I fully support serving all levels of special education. That is how we serve our community. When a student is given an individual plan, the federal government mandates that we meet all of those needs written in the IP, but they only fund 40 percent of the costs,” Barnard said. “So, our general education budget has to cross subsidize 60 percent of the cost. That is taken out of our general education budget.”
As a regional center, Hutchinson has additional resources, but also attracts open enrollment from other districts.
“The other unique situation in our community is we have to also subsidize the special education costs of the charter schools,” Barnard said.
Overall, Hutchinson Public Schools cross-subsidizes special education with an average $2.4 million per year.