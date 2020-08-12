The Hutchinson School Board approved five bids for work at West Elementary Monday evening.
"We're taking a little bit of a different approach," said Brian Mohr, director of buildings and grounds.
On the Hutchinson High School renovation project a few years ago, a prime contractor was used in addition to the consulting manager. The prime contractor hired subcontractors. On the West Elementary project, the consulting manager, ICS, is managing contractors.
For earthwork, exterior improvement and utilities, Juul Contracting Company of Hutchinson was selected at a price of $1.03 million. For cast in place concrete, B&D Associates of St. Paul was selected at a price of $1.22 million. For precast concrete, Wells Concrete Products Company of Maple Grove was selected at a price of $2.14 million. For steel materials, American Structural Metals of Somerset, Wisconsin, was selected at a price of $299,477. For steel erection, Red Cedar Steel Erectors of Menomonie, Wisconsin, was selected at a cost of $146,900.
More bid packages are forthcoming.
The overall project plan is to move second- and third-grade students into a new two-story northeast building section, and keep first-graders, kindergartners and preschoolers in the existing section. It is expected to cost about $17.8 million. It is funded as part of a $28.8 million bond referendum to renovate the school's two elementary buildings, which voters approved this past November.