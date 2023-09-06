The addition of a federal holiday, and how it will affect teacher contract negotiations, sparked a spirited discussion during a Hutchinson School Board work session last week.
Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, and how it will affect 2024 contract negotiations, divided the board as members debated trying to maintain current contracts, and to an extent school policy, to 10 holidays, or to add an 11th holiday to 2024 contracts.
Essentially, no employees in the school district can work on Juneteenth due to federal mandates. For employees with fewer than 260-day contracts this isn’t as big of an issue, but for those with 260-day contracts this became a problem.
Employees with 260-day contracts currently have four to 10 holidays a year that are predetermined in their contract — New Year’s Day, Presidents’ Day, Good Friday, Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, Thanksgiving Day, the day after Thanksgiving, Christmas Eve and Christmas. This also falls in line with school policy.
“The recommendation would be that the 260-day employees would have that holiday (Juneteenth) because they have to work every day and you can’t really take a day away from the 260-day contract,” Superintendent Dan Deitte said.
A workday only counts if it is paid such as if it was worked or was considered a paid holiday, which is why the board couldn’t just have it be a non-paid day.
One proposal was to have employees swap holidays or have floating holidays. For instance, an employee could choose to work Presidents’ Day or Good Friday since they must have Juneteenth off. Those who were against giving the employees an 11th holiday figured this would be a fair compromise if it was possible.
“Well, I think we all just take a realistic approach to this, a dollar approach to this and find a day that’s been added to the calendar that is not a required date to not be working,” Board Member Michael Massmann said. “I mean, legislatively this is a requirement that we can work around. But I also don’t think that because of that we should just fold and add it as an 11th day. It’s just that’s forcing the district to spend money it didn’t plan on.”
Deitte clarified that the 11th holiday would already have been budgeted as a workday, so there would be no increase in district expense.
“Just to be really clear, we’re not going to add money to our budget,” Deitte said. “We’re going to pay people not to work. I don’t want the perception that we’re adding more money to our budget that we don’t already have.”
Board Member Sara Pollmann framed the discussion as an argument about how much the school district values their employees.
“We have employees who will have to work off the clock to make up the lost time on Juneteenth,” she said. “I’m not saying every employee will, but many have things that just have to get done. I would rather reward them because it shows the district values them. And because the money is already budgeted I have no qualms voting for an 11th holiday.”
Board Member Danny Olmstead likened the argument to that of a salaried, exempt employee, who works until the job is completed and are paid a set amount regardless of hours worked.
“It’s a stupid holiday … in the sense of where it falls and how it messes up all of (the work) that needs to be done,” he said. “(The employees) are basically salaried exempt and paid to do the work no matter what. So it’s something we need to figure out what other day we can make it be.”
The talks about holiday swapping continued for a while with the rest of the argument fizzling out as Massmann said, “in the next set of negotiations, we can’t just set the precedent that there’s still only 10 days. June 19 will still be a required day off, at which point we’ll have to say you can’t work for 259 days, at which point they’ll say we already have 10 built in, you’re required to pay us 11. It’s a literal handcuff into an 11th paid holiday without any vote from this board.”
Deitte and Board Chairwoman Tiffany Barnard called to hold off further conversation until more information could be provided. All members voted to table the Juneteenth discussion.