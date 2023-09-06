The addition of a federal holiday, and how it will affect teacher contract negotiations, sparked a spirited discussion during a Hutchinson School Board work session last week.

Juneteenth, a day commemorating the end of slavery in the United States, and how it will affect 2024 contract negotiations, divided the board as members debated trying to maintain current contracts, and to an extent school policy, to 10 holidays, or to add an 11th holiday to 2024 contracts.

Tags