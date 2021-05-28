Hutchinson School Board members are facing down proposed budget cuts that include teachers, assistant coaches and a bus route.
The $697,710 worth of cuts were reviewed during a three-hour quarterly School Board meeting May 24, during which school administrators reviewed the overall budget in each building for the 2021-22 school year. The discussion followed a previous review of the preliminary budget in April.
Overall, the school's general fund expenses for the 2021-22 school year are on track to be $35.7 million. Operating capital for technology, curriculum, facilities and equipment is anticipated at $1.85 million. Proposed personnel expenses are forecasted at $26.2 million.
The recommended cuts follow several years of declining enrollment — a reduction of 122 students from 2011 to 2020, which means the school has lost $1.2 million per year in state aid. The decline follows a statewide trend with fewer births resulting in fewer students entering school districts in the early grade levels, which carries through to other grade levels over the years. The pandemic worsened the situation as 184 Hutchinson students opted into other education options. Administrators anticipate 50-65% of those students will return next school year, but are holding out hope for a higher return that may alleviate the loss of revenue.
Other factors could cause projections to shift as well. The recommendations are calculated based on a 1% increase to the funding given to schools from the state based on the number of enrolled students. A higher or lower allotment, changes to local control or other education funding changes could alter District 423's outlook.
Here's a look at the proposed cuts.
- West Elementary: A reduction from 18 to 16 classrooms is seen as a worst-case scenario, Principal Anne Broderius said. She hopes higher enrollment will allow for classes to be added back, a desire held out by principals in other buildings as well. The reduction would cut $158,137 from the budget.
- Park Elementary: Proposed is a reduction from nine to eight second-grade classes and eight to seven fourth-grade classes. The reduction would cut $164,431 from the budget.
- Hutchinson Middle School: Proposed is a reduction of two full-time positions, one in math and one in physical education. A physical education position would be moved to Park Elementary. Principal Brenda Vatthauer said the reduction would also cut six "What I Need" classes, which provide time for enrichment and targeted intervention. The reduction would cut $147,844 from the budget.
- Hutchinson High School: A reduction of one full-time math and 0.33 full-time equivalent English position are proposed based on enrollment. The high school would reduce a 0.2 FTE in physical education, which would move to Hutchinson Middle School. The REACH program would lose a 0.5 FTE, which would go to the Hutchinson Middle School REACH program, adding to an existing 0.5 FTE there. The reductions would cut $82,341 from the budget.
- Special education: A position that worked with Cornerstone is proposed to be cut as the program has closed and the school has fewer students for which to provide service. This would cut $53,487 from the budget.
- Activities: Positions that have been empty in recent years such as a strength and conditioning assistant coach and the Business Professionals of America coach are proposed to be cut, as well as the year book adviser. The year book is now made as part of a class. The school photographer is retiring, and the position is proposed to be left empty. Also proposed for cuts are an assistant cross country coach, an assistant softball coach, an assistant speech coach, an assistant boys tennis coach and an assistant golf coach. Those positions could return if participation increases. Overall, these items account for proposed cuts totaling $32,703.
- Transportation: Proposed is a reduction of one bus route, which if successful would cut $25,147 from the budget.
- Technology: Proposed is a cut in the operating budget of $5,000.
- Chemical health: An adjustment to a 0.6 FTE position's funding stream could save $28,620.
School Board members will have about a month to mull over the proposed cuts. A budget must be approved by the end of June in order to meet state requirements. The budget can then be adjusted going forward as state funding, enrollment and other factors become more clear. Rebecca Boll, director of business and finance, suggested the situation may end up even more fluid than in past years.
Board Member Erin Knudtson said she was worried about larger classroom sizes, even if growth was within levels deemed acceptable.
"I don't want to be stuck on a number at a time when we're trying to recover loss," she said.
Board Member Michael Massmann said he was worried so many expense budgets appeared to be the same as the previous year. Boll said that while building budgets hasn't changed much, there is a reduction in supplies of 10% across the district.
"They're at a minimum point," she said. "If we go any lower, we may not be able to (meet needs). ... We really don't want to get into a position where employees feel as though they need to self-fund."
Brian Mohr, director of buildings, grounds and student transportation, said that he's seen budgets cut many times over 22 years.
"We've consistently sharpened that pencil on those supply accounts because we are a human business," he said. "There is not a lot of meat left on those bones anymore to look at."
"We're dangerously low with very little meat on the bone with teacher staffing as well," Massmann said. "So when we're looking at reductions to teachers, I think there is some wiggle room in some expenses. I've had a lot of teachers reach out about how they're worried about getting into 28, 29, 30 students, but I haven't had one reach out and say they'd hate to have to buy their own pencils."