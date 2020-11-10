The COVID-19 situation in McLeod County is rapidly changing and Hutchinson Public Schools have made plans to keep up.
At the Nov. 9 School Board meeting, school administrators were directed to move forward with a plan to shift entirely to distance learning in light of recent COVID-19 case numbers. A first draft of a plan laid out how to make the move by Nov. 30. Board Members asked for the change to happen more quickly.
This morning, Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said further adjustments may be made to the plan's stages. Specific dates for changes to Hutchinson schools are expected this afternoon.
At the Board meeting, VanderHeiden reported the district had 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases among students — three at the elementary level and nine at the secondary level. Three staff were confirmed to have COVID-19. As a result of those cases, and other cases in the community, 200 students and 28 staff have been quarantined as a precaution. VanderHeiden said the quarantine numbers are comparable to other districts.
The quarantine of staff has made it challenging for the school to maintain sufficient substitute teachers.
"If that number continues, it will even be more of a challenge where we might not be able to provide all the services we need," VanderHeiden said.
In recent weeks, McLeod County Health and Human Services has anticipated a spike in local COVID-19 cases, and predicted the trend will continue. The county reached more than 900 total cases Nov. 9. A week prior there were 755 cases and just over 600 a week before that.
"We can't tie the cases back to a large outbreak. We can't pinpoint it to an event, to a business. It's genuine community spread," said McLeod County Health and Human Services Director Berit Spors. "People don't know where they are getting it from."
She expects the upward trend to continue.
The school district has been tracking the climb as well, and watching the county's 14-day new case rate per 10,000 residents. The state uses this model to advise schools on which learning model is most appropriate. New 14-day case rates are released by the state every Thursday, but they always reflect rates from two weeks prior. Schools are directed to use more cautious models — including a hybrid model with half the student body learning from home, and complete digital learning from home — as the number increases.
On Nov. 5, the county's rate was 18.14. It is expected to reach 40 on Nov. 12. With a rate of 40, schools are usually advised to move secondary students to distance learning, and elementary students to hybrid learning. With a rate above 50, schools are usually advised to have complete distance learning.
VanderHeiden told Board members current data showed the Nov. 19 rate could be between 80 and 100, and beyond that it was unknown.
"We were one of the shining stars in Minnesota with one of the lowest rates, now three weeks later we're toward the top," VanderHeiden said.
He's often spoken to the potential for case rates to shift rapidly, and that schools and families may be called upon to adjust accordingly.
School Board members spoke of the struggle to balance numerous competing values: the loss of critical school time for young, malleable learners; the general loss of in-person education time for entire cohorts of students; the safety of students, families and staff; and staffing levels.
Board Chair Keith Kamrath summarized the School Board's directive: "We want to move to this sooner rather than later."