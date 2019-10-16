Visitors to Hutchinson Public Schools’ four school buildings this year have likely noticed a small change to security.
A new system called LobbyGuard scans the license or identification card of visitors and adds their name to its digital system. The school previously used a digital system that prompted visitors to fill out information on a Chromebook, and used visitor passes. LobbyGuard prints visitor stickers with the visitor’s picture.
The system was purchased with one-time funding from the state.
“It helps expedite things,” said Michael Scott, the district’s director of teaching and learning. “And it adds another level of security. It runs a check with the national predator database.”
If the visitor is in the database, office staff are informed and the visitor will not be given access to the building. If a visitor does not have an ID, they will not be able to be scanned through the system.
“Our procedure is to not let them into the building, but they can stay in the office and do their meeting,” Scott said.
He said staff and school principals will be able to work with visitors without an ID to make reasonable accommodations.
LobbyGuard also helps the school keep track of who comes and goes.
“We want a record of who is in the building if there is an emergency,” Scott said. “Staff as well, who are not normally in the building. I check in when I go (to a school building), because I’m not normally there.”