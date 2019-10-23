Every student in American public schools is taught writing, science and math. But students at Park Elementary are learning there are many more skills to life, skills that even help them tackle their other lessons.
"The Second Step Program helps students with social and academic success," said school counselor Jill Bridge. "We directly teach students skills that strengthen their ability to learn, have empathy and solve problems."
She and counselor Valerie Huepenbecker teach weekly classroom lessons, with topics such as skills for learning, empathy, emotion management and problem-solving.
"More and more, kids are coming to school with real needs in coping with their emotions," said principal Dan Olberg. "This program helps kids as they are dealing with some of the feelings they have."
Skills for learning include focusing attention, listening, using self-talk to stay on task, and learning how and when to be assertive. At a recent School Board meeting, students spoke of how learning to be assertive taught them how to stand up to bullies or students who were unkind and detrimental to a group project.
Students learn empathy through lessons about understanding the feelings of others, respecting differences and showing compassion. Emotional management lessons help students learn to identify and manage their feelings, how to handle disappointment, how to tackle test anxiety and avoid jumping to conclusions.
Lessons are tailored to each grade level. For grades two and three, Bridge and Huepenbecker use songs to help impart their lessons. In grades four and five, they use music videos to better target the age group.
"Kids memorize them and they love them," Bridge said.
"It's a nice break from reading and math," Olberg said. "And kids enjoy that. Jill and Valerie do a good job with it."
The lessons taught to students develop a common language and common expectations for behavior, which teachers use to address problems that come up in the classroom.
"They refer back to the Second Step lessons quite a bit with their kids," Olberg said.
The lessons have been part of Park Elementary's curriculum for six years now. After each unit, the counselors send a link home to parents so they can read about what was learned.
"A lot of times in the classroom, we talk about how these are skills they will use forever," Huepenbecker said.
By practicing skills safely in the classroom, and showing students how to resolve problems without depending on adult intervention, the teachers hope to empower problem-solving as a life skill. The STEP method, which uses steps, also functions as an acronym for the steps:
- Say the problem without blame
- Think of solutions that are safe and respectful
- Explore consequences
- Pick the best solution
A STEP area painted on the playground gives students a space to visit and use the system when problems come up during play or while outside.