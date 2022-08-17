Seven candidates have filed for election to three Hutchinson School Board seats up for grabs this November.
According to the Hutchinson Public Schools District office, candidates for the four-year terms are:
Updated: August 17, 2022 @ 2:33 pm
The three seats were previously held by:
The three candidates who garner the most votes on Election Day will begin the new four-year term in January.
This story will be updated throughout the week.
