Maplewood Academy is currently registering students for the 2022-23 school year. Please see the district website, www.maplewoodacademy.org/admissions, for details about the online admissions process.

The village student registration day is Tuesday, Aug. 9, and all other students register on Sunday, Aug. 14, for the 2022-23 school year. Maplewood Academy is a private, co-ed Christian high school located in Hutchinson. We have a strong academic program designed for students who are preparing for college. Key components of our program include a faith-based program, community service, and mission projects, music instruction and performance, art education, and expression, with a range of athletic programs. Maplewood Academy students appreciate the warm and friendly environment, the dedicated and engaging teachers, and our diverse student body. For additional information, please call us at 320-587-2830.

