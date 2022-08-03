Maplewood Academy is currently registering students for the 2022-23 school year. Please see the district website, www.maplewoodacademy.org/admissions, for details about the online admissions process.
The village student registration day is Tuesday, Aug. 9, and all other students register on Sunday, Aug. 14, for the 2022-23 school year. Maplewood Academy is a private, co-ed Christian high school located in Hutchinson. We have a strong academic program designed for students who are preparing for college. Key components of our program include a faith-based program, community service, and mission projects, music instruction and performance, art education, and expression, with a range of athletic programs. Maplewood Academy students appreciate the warm and friendly environment, the dedicated and engaging teachers, and our diverse student body. For additional information, please call us at 320-587-2830.
The Board of Maplewood Academy has announced plans to construct a new cafeteria to serve the needs of students and the greater Maplewood constituency. The current building, which houses the cafeteria, is also home to the music department. Replacing the current facilities will come in a two-part effort with the cafeteria being realized first and, as funds become available, new music space will be provided. Once new facilities have been completed, the current building will be demolished, and that footprint will become additional parking space.
The new cafeteria building has been designed by Olsen and Hobbie Architects of Mankato. They were selected to do this work based on their past experiences with school cafeterias and their excellent reputation. Their plans call for a warm and inviting space that has appeal to the food staff, the students, and the community at large. It will be located slightly north and east of the existing building. The new cafeteria will architecturally reflect the design of other campus buildings and will have pleasant curb appeal to the community from the State Highway 15 side.
The cost of the new cafeteria is estimated to be $3 million. A campaign committee has been fundraising and has made significant progress toward this goal. Income for the campaign has surpassed $1.4 million. Many enthusiastic alumni, along with constituents across Minnesota and the community at large, are supporting this effort.
Actual construction of the cafeteria will commence as funds become available, then a new home for the music department will take place. Having adequate space with an appealing environment is important to the Maplewood Board.
I’m extremely grateful to the Capital Campaign Committee for their efforts in getting momentum behind this project. Taking this extremely important campus development from wishful thinking to planning out the details of an actual groundbreaking has brought a spirit of hope and expectation to the Maplewood Academy campus.