Increasing enrollment led St. Anastasia Catholic School to add seventh and eighth grade classes for the 2023-2024 school year.
“St. Anastasia used to have grades going up to the eighth grade, several years ago. But then enrollment fell off. Now we are seeing an increase in enrollment,” Principal Betty Jodzio said. “And we are adding seventh and eighth grade as an option just to keep our kids here with us. We have been talking about it for a few years and this year have decided to move forward with it.”
St. Anastasia is a smaller, religious school that is accredited by the Minnesota Non-Public School Accrediting Association. The school promotes helping students reach their full potential by developing “the highest academic standards” while still helping students become followers of Christ.
Expanding St. Anastasia’s grade offerings provides parents with another educational choice for their children, Jodzio said.
“We want to provide the community of Hutchinson just another avenue for their child in education,” Jodzio said. “As far as scheduling goes, we follow the Hutchinson public school because we participate in their busing. And we are also working with the middle school to offer the possibility of electives.”
The move came after the school’s council talked about it for a few years and members decided they needed information from the families attending their school.
“We surveyed our families here at St. Anastasia’s and the results were that families with children in kindergarten through third grade were very interested and on board with having a seventh and eighth grade for when their child hit that mark. Overall, it was a positive survey for the younger groups,” said Jodzio.
The school attempts to keep class size small, with about 13 students per grade level. Due to these smaller class sizes St. Anastasia has the chance to offer a lot of independent work options to students as well as being able to give students their own laptops while attending the school, Jodzio said.
“We foresee a building in the program, as any new program needs to be built up,” Jodzio said. “And we are starting [now] in the hopes of building our program in the next couple of years. And in doing so, our third-graders, for example, who will be in fifth grade in two years, will have the option to continue into sixth and seventh grade. So as our kids come through the ranks, our program will have higher enrollment numbers.”
Other programs the school offers are an in-house basketball team, learning how to be a server for Mass, a student forum, and choir.
While students will be able to have specialty classes such as physical education and choir on the school campus, St. Anastasia will offer other programs to their students through the Hutchinson Middle School.
“Our kids currently go to the middle school for band, and we are now offering them an option for staying there for the electives as well. We will also be transporting them back and forth,” Jodzio said.
St. Anastasia will follow the same schedule as the public middle school.