Increasing enrollment led St. Anastasia Catholic School to add seventh and eighth grade classes for the 2023-2024 school year.

“St. Anastasia used to have grades going up to the eighth grade, several years ago. But then enrollment fell off. Now we are seeing an increase in enrollment,” Principal Betty Jodzio said. “And we are adding seventh and eighth grade as an option just to keep our kids here with us. We have been talking about it for a few years and this year have decided to move forward with it.”

