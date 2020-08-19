I am not hearing the phrase “unprecedented times” as much these days. It feels as if we are slowly finding our course as we move through the days, keeping up our optimism.
“Lord, we need you!” will be a common theme throughout our parish and school community. What better time to look toward God and ask him into our hearts to guide us through these turbulent times. Even with the challenges we are facing this year, there are many great things happening at St. Anastasia Catholic School.
We are ready to welcome students back to in-person learning. We believe with our smaller class sizes and adjustments in our daily schedule, we can keep everyone safe while offering in-person learning. There has been a prolonged quietness throughout the halls. We yearn to hear the sound of kids' laughter and learning. With this comes the utmost priority of keeping students and staff safe and healthy as they do return. Our first day back will be a day full of educating students on wearing masks, social distancing and handwashing practices. It will be well worth it to have our students back where they belong.
Along with keeping students and staff safe and healthy, we will have a social emotional wellness initiative. This initiative is guided by five competencies from the Minnesota Department of Education SEL Frame Work. We will focus on activities that promote healthy social emotional growth in students. We will help them build skills in areas such as self-regulation, social awareness, collaboration with their peers and teachers, and conflict resolution.
This spring our garden committee put in a new green house along with many new varieties of fruits, vegetables, herbs and flowers. New this fall, all students will tend to the garden, use their five senses for learning, and grow in knowledge through their science curriculum.
Open house 4-6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, will look a little different this year, as will many other things. We are scheduling visits (through our school portal) to allow social distancing yet connections with other families, especially our new kindergarten group. Families will be able to schedule a time that works for them to visit the classroom, meet their teacher and drop off their school supplies.
Parents can expect that all safety protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health will be followed. St. Anastasia’s preparedness plan and path for returning to school will be posted on our school portal and our website. Information will be communicated to families prior to the start of school Monday, Aug. 31.
Our school day is 8:45 a.m.-3:15 p.m. Before and after care is available through Kids Depot. You may call Kids Depot at 320-587-4760 for information.
To learn more about us, visit our website at stanastasia.net.