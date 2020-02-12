St. Anastasia Catholic School announced three students on its sixth-grade honor roll for the first trimester: Ava Knorr, Isabelle Heining, and Hannah Visser. To qualify for the honor roll, students must maintain a B average or better for the trimester.
