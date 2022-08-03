St. Anastasia school offers a wide range of activities and programs for students to provide a well-rounded student experience.
Our events and activities enrich the students’ experience as they work together to learn new skills, compete in athletics, grow in their faith, and become a part of the school community. As an extension of the family home, the St. Anastasia school family guides students toward academic excellence and to become part of the larger local community.
This year we are welcoming volunteers to be part of our school community. Whether a family member, a business owner, or someone who has a talent to share we invite you to join with us to provide a greater experience for our students. Contact the school office for more information. Be sure to swing by and check out the progress on our new playground that will be installed early August.
We are currently enrolling kindergarten through grade six. Before and after care is available through Kids’ Depot at 320-587-4760. Check out our website, stanastasia.net, for more information or give us a call at 320-587-2490.