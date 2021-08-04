St. Anastasia School is excited to welcome students back to school in the fall! We offer a wide range of activities and programs for students to provide a well-rounded educational learning experience. Our events and activities enrich student participation as they work together to learn new skills, compete in athletics, grow in their faith, and become a part of the school community.
We offer small class sizes with personal attention and strong parent involvement to help students succeed in all aspects of their learning. As you plan for your child’s education we encourage you to consider St. Anastasia School. Our website can be viewed at stanastasia.net/elementary-school. Contact us to schedule a tour or to learn more about our programs.
Two events prior to school starting on Aug. 30 are the Welcome Back Family School Picnic at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 18, and our back to school open house scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 25.