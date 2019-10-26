America’s favorite British nanny is returning to the stage for Hutchinson High School’s production of “Mary Poppins.” The show begins its five-day run Wednesday, Oct. 30, and is sure to chimney sweep audiences off their feet.
“After taking on the challenge of Addams Family last year, we decided to go even bigger and it doesn’t get much bigger than Mary Poppins,” said director Jason Olson.
This year’s production includes new music and songs such as “Playing the Game” and “Practically Perfect,” but also features the timeless classics everyone knows and loves, such as “Spoonful of Sugar” and “Step in Time.”
“The story is slightly different than the movie, but all of the favorite songs, such as ‘Jolly Holiday,’ ‘Step in Time,’ and of course ‘Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious’ are in,” Olson said. “My favorite number will always be ‘Feed the Birds’ because really, to me, it is what life is all about. It is about giving a little effort to make the lives of those around you better.”
“The costumes and props really set the show apart this year,” said Austin Gertgen, who plays the chairman of the bank where George Banks works, as well as Mr. Punch. He has five costumes for the show.
“Instead of one role, most are appearing as multiple characters and that has made the costumes quite a challenge,” Olson said.
Audience members will also enjoy the atmosphere created on stage after 14 hours of painting and building the set to bring London to life in the Hutchinson High School auditorium.
“The cast is similar in size to other shows Hutchinson has had, but honestly everything else is bigger,” Olson said. “I think the audience will immediately notice it when they walk into the auditorium and see the design of the stage for the show. It hardly looks recognizable to what you’ve seen in the past. We have a big tap number with ‘Step in Time.’ We are utilizing projections for scenery in this show, which is a first.”
“I always wanted this to be my last show. ... I’ve always wanted to do ‘Mary Poppins,’” Gertgen said. “The biggest thing is going to be how it comes together, there’s so much set.”
Each musical number features songs, dance moves, and this year’s show was entirely choreographed by Kelly Bestul of Kelly’s Dance Academy in Hutchinson. She said she practiced with the students for 30 hours in August, and an assistant continues to work with them, while she visits periodically.
“This one has extremely intensive choreography,” she said. “Mary Poppins has acrobatic character dance. It’s very fatiguing. And the challenge is singing while doing all these moves.”
Cast member Parker Duesterhoeft said the entire cast had to learn tap dancing for “Step in Time.” He said it is one of the most energetic songs in the whole show because of how fast paced it is.
“Dancing has always been one of my favorite parts about being a part of musicals,” he said.
“(The cast) is all very receptive,” Bestul said. “Most have not had studio dance. They are just in awe of what you can do with your body with minimal training. They are very respectful and responsive, excited to say, ‘Hey, look what I can do now.’”
“What stands out about the performance is always the kids,” Olson agreed. “I get the privilege to work with them and thankfully in this journey they allow me to come along for the ride. This show is all about the students in the cast, pit, and crew.”
Mary Poppins, played by Lily Schimmel, and the Banks children, Jane and Michael, played by Elizabeth Krumrie and Anthony Zeuli, will meet many characters along the way such as Neleus, played by Duesterhoeft, a statue in the park, and Miss Corry, played by Chevelle Karg, a mysterious woman who owns a magical gingerbread shop.
“I’m excited for the audience to see all the hard work we put into our show” Schimmel said.
“I just think it’s going to wow people with how much work we’ve put into it,” Gertgen said. “I’m very excited.”