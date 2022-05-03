A special pepfest last week at Hutchinson High School highlighted unity between groups of students and tested it by daring anyone to plunge into freezing water. In the process, the students and their supporters raised more than $30,000 for Special Olympics of Minnesota, blowing past a $10,000 goal.
"The purpose of the pepfest was to build some awareness of inclusion in our schools and building friendships between students with and without disabilities," said Amy Nisse, a special education teacher.
She and business teacher Jeff Peterson wanted to make this year's Polar Plunge extra special. Students, teachers and others typically get together and travel elsewhere for the event.
"The past two years we've been going to Lake Calhoun, but with the pandemic last year we didn't have a plunge," Peterson said.
So, with help from Mona Hjerpe, the executive director of Meghan's Place — a Hutchinson private club serving young adults with disabilities — and Special Olympics Minnesota school programs associate Maxine Jennings, they brought the event to Hutchinson this year. Ordinarily, the plunge takes place on frozen lakes, but with Special Olympics Minnesota's new mobile plunger, that's no longer a necessity. The long, red-orange implement only needed to be pulled up to the parking lot of Hutchinson High School for students to race out and dive into. That meant students in Peterson's sports and entertainment marketing class, who typically help advertise the event, had something special to work with.
"For the last five years, for a marketing project, we have been assisting Special Olympics in marketing the Polar plunge, both at Lake Calhoun and this year in house," Peterson said. "I let them decide what they do. They make posters, they make flyers, they put those around the high school and some local businesses. They made videos, one particularly trying to get high school students to plunge, and a separate video trying to attract middle schoolers to plunge."
Students also reached out to local businesses for support, but the most common tactic was personal selling — asking friends to sign up and telling them how to ask others to financially support them taking part.
"They tried a lot of different marketing approaches," Peterson said. "That's what the whole class is about: Learning from success and failure."
Ultimately, the entire school attended the plunge, more than 150 students and adults plunged, and a little more than $30,000 was raised.
"$30,000 is crazy to me," Nisse said.
"We've never raised more than $10,000 before," Peterson said. "I would say that the students far exceeded most people's expectations."
"This is really their hard work promoting it with families and friends, sharing it out and raising money," Nisse said.
Plungers included students and staff, as well as members of Meghan's Place, the Hutchinson Fire Department and Hutchinson Police Department. Of the money raised, 35% stays in a centralized Special Olympics Minnesota account for Hutchinson activities. The rest goes to help with Special Olympics Minnesota operating costs and programming. Peterson said those funds are important because the organization makes sure Special Olympics athletes don't have to pay for uniforms, meals and transportation when they want to participate.
"The athletes pay zero dollars for any of their activities, local up to national," Peterson said.
The pepfest also highlighted Hutchinson's Unified Club, which connects students with and without disabilities into one group for activities.
"We try for about one or two activities a month," Nisse said. "Currently we have 35 students participating, and it's about half and half, students with disabilities and students without."
Activities include cookie decorating, bingo, egg decorating and sports. Students in the group attended the Unified Arts Invitational at The Hutchinson Center for the Arts, hosted a basketball invitational, and attended a leadership summit while making time for downhill tubing.
"It's kind of a newer thing, but it's been a cool experience," Nisse said. "Some kids have lunch together or chat in the hallways. It's been really awesome to see those friendships form."