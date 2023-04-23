Students from around McLeod County attended Student Government Day April 18 in Glencoe.
The annual Student Government Day aims to give high school students a closer look at county government and to introduce them to some county elected and administrative officials. National County Government Month is observed in April.
The day started at the McLeod County Government Center with students meeting county commissioners and having the opportunity to ask them questions. They then attended the day’s County Board meeting.
Following the meeting, students went to the McLeod County Courthouse and Law Enforcement Center where they met and spoke with County Attorney Ryan Hansch, received a guided tour of the McLeod County Jail, received close-up looks at a McLeod County plow truck and the McLeod County armored recovery vehicle, and visited a McLeod County courtroom to talk with First Judicial District Judges Jody Winters and Jessica Maher. They wrapped up the day with lunch and more discussion with county staff and elected officials.
The theme of this year's Student Government Day was Counties RISE — Resiliency, Inclusion, Solvency, Empowerment.
Across the county, 3,069 counties serve more than 330 million Americans, and the RISE theme sought to illustrate those services in McLeod County, which comprises nine cities, 14 townships and seven school districts.
McLeod County covers 503 square miles, including 475.05 miles of township roads, 401 miles of county roads and 102 miles of state roads. The 2020 U.S. Census counted 36,771 residents int he county, with the largest segment — 58.1% — being in the 18-64 year-old demographic.