My name is Marcus Rothstein. I am the technology education teacher at New Century Academy in Hutchinson. This is my first year teaching! I attended college at St. Cloud State University.
I would like to share the exciting learning that is happening at New Century Academy. I teach a course on Coding and programming. In this course students have gained an introduction to the world of programming through a variety of software. Students started out the year learning Java Script through an online video game called CodeCombat, this is a medieval style game in which students program their character to travel through various dungeons, fight enemies and collect gemstones to complete each level while learning increasingly difficult coding skills.
Recently students have been working with a program called Sphero Robotics. It calls for a handheld ball, which students can control through programs on their phones in order to complete a variety of complex tasks. Students recently helped build a giant maze/obstacle course in which to navigate. Each student must create an autonomous code to allow their robot to travel about the maze without crossing any lines or hitting any obstacles.
Students have now been creating a new twist on an old game, Battleship. Students have created a grid-like pattern to serve as a coordinate system for the game. From a designated starting point, students will create a program to move their robot to the coordinate they wish to attack and attempt to find and sink opposing ships just like in the real game. Each attempt is limited to 45 seconds to build the code and run the program.
New Century Academy is a tuition free, public school serving students in grades 6-12.