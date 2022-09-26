NCA students

Students at New Century Academy built this maze as a tool in a coding and programming class this school year. Pictured with the handheld balls that can be remote controlled are Joseph Silva and Tyler Smith.

 Submitted photo

My name is Marcus Rothstein. I am the technology education teacher at New Century Academy in Hutchinson. This is my first year teaching! I attended college at St. Cloud State University.

I would like to share the exciting learning that is happening at New Century Academy. I teach a course on Coding and programming. In this course students have gained an introduction to the world of programming through a variety of software. Students started out the year learning Java Script through an online video game called CodeCombat, this is a medieval style game in which students program their character to travel through various dungeons, fight enemies and collect gemstones to complete each level while learning increasingly difficult coding skills.

