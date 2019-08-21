If you're a fan of Tiger football, chances are you'll be there to watch another group of Hutchinson students as they take on a greater competitive challenge.
Hutchinson High School's Marching Tigers are stepping off the street and moving their season from summer to fall to compete in field marching. Already planned are halftime shows at four home football games. Band director Kevin Kleindl said field marching is considered more challenging than marching for parades.
"You basically have twice, if not three times the music to memorize," he said, "and about three times to four times the amount of drill."
Shows tend to last 8-10 minutes as opposed to a four-minute limit on street marching shows.
"There have been a handful of students who have always wanted (the change)," Kleindl said. "We weren't quite ready until the last couple of years to make the transition. With the maturity of the group, their skill level, they'll be able to handle it."
The swap from a summer to fall schedule means students only had a short break to rest after the season ended in June. Practice started again this past week. But the transition will benefit students passionate about the activity.
"If you're doing anything with marching band after high school, you march on a field during a football game," Kleindl said. "So it's kind of preparation for that. We've had quite a few students who have marched with college marching band."
"It's a change the students are excited for," said Eavan McCormick, a senior. "It's a great opportunity to grow as musicians in a new way and advance through our marching careers."
Senior Connor Sturges noted another benefit to fall marching: the weather. Students hope to find marching on grass in their uniforms to be cooler than marching down the street in summer. Other changes appeal to him as well.
"You get to be more involved with the show," he said. "And you get to do more with it."
The Show
It may be the Marching Tigers' first year on the field, but they're already on their way to paradise. Their inaugural show is titled "Dante."
"It's based off the divine comedy novel," Kleindl said. "It's Dante's trip — the introduction, his journey through Hell, then Purgatory and then Paradisio."
The musical performance will be aided by the color guard and occasional spoken word performances, as well as a program to guide the audience through the performance. Many members of the band are involved in theater and will lend their talents.
"It's cool to do the second half," Sturges said. "We did the first half this summer. It's cool to dig into movements three and four ... and finish the story."
A preview show at 8 p.m., Monday, Aug. 26, at S.R. Knutson Field will give parents and those curious enough to go check it out a first look at the band's new approach.
"It's a very informal showing," Kleindl said. "It's just kind of as much as we could get done in ... two weeks."
The first official show is at the home football game Aug. 30, and the band's first competition is Sept. 21 in Waseca. It will go on to compete Oct. 5 in Champlin Park and Oct. 12 in the Youth in Music State Band Competition at U.S. Bank Stadium.
"It's a little on the lighter side because we had a summer season as well," Kleindl said. "Typically you're talking four competitions, maybe five, but we went with three to ease into it."
The Music Boosters have supported the Marching Tigers through the transition, and Phoenix Drum Line has offered assistance with equipment.
Hutchinson residents attending Water Carnival won't miss out due to the change. The band still plans to march in the annual parade with a revised version of the field show.
"That's one thing that was never on the docket to cut," Kleindl said. "It's our hometown parade."
Those attending the Homecoming football game will be treated to a special performance reserved for the end of the night. With no field lights, the band plans to march with glow sticks.
"I strongly believe that field marching will be a new era for the Hutchinson Marching Tigers," said senior Bodie Brice. "Rather than only select groups of people at designated show spots viewing our show ... now everyone in the crowd who chooses to come and see our show will know what we can truly do."