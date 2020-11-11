Update: This story was updated with comments from Tiffany Barnard.
It was a big election year for the Hutchinson Board of Education. With projected future revenue deficits and major construction projects planned for West and Park Elementary schools, the next two to four years promises to be important for the school district’s elected leadership.
With five seats open this year — three for four-year terms and two special elections for two-year terms — voters had 10 candidates to choose from, five in each race.
Winning election for a four-year term were Sara Pollmann, Michael Massmann and Tiffany Barnard. Erin Knudtson and Keith Kamrath were elected for two-year seats. Pollmann, Massmann and Knudtson are all newcomers, while Kamrath has served for 21 years, and Barnard is an incumbent due to having filled a vacated seat in October 2019.
Kamrath, who is entering his sixth term, said it was an "honor and a privilege" to be re-elected. He believes the immediate priority for the School Board will be handling the challenges imposed by COVID-19. Among those challenges is a reduction of student enrollment seen in Hutchinson and across the state, which is likely to result in less funding.
"Budgeting for next school year in the fall of 2021 will be exceptionally challenging," Kamrath said. "We're down 140 to 160 students from last year."
Kamrath had intended to retire from the School Board four years ago, but after voters approved a bond referendum to renovate Hutchinson High School he decided to run for another term to see the project to completion. After voters went on to approve a bond referendum to renovate Park Elementary and West Elementary, he decided to pursue one of the available two-year terms to see those projects to completion as well.
Pollmann, who garnered the most votes in the race for a four-year term, said she was, "excited to be part of a great group of people." She hopes to be an advocate for students and teachers.
"This is a crazy time with COVID, and it is going to mean a lot of changes," she said.
Barnard said she was encouraged by the high number of candidates who ran for School Board this year, and that she was humbled to have been selected by voters after filling a vacated seat this past year.
"It feels great to have the support for the community," she said.
Barnard said she tried not to promote herself too much, and instead hoped her work on the School Board would speak for itself.
"It's not really about me," she said "I made a hard decision early on not to do yard signs. I think the political environment was so divisive in nature that I did not want my sign thrown into a bigger political climate. It's my intent to be really nonpartisan."
Like Kamrath, she highlighted the upcoming challenge of budgeting with declining enrollment due to COVID-19. She worries the state may not be able to offer as much school aid as in the past due to the budget deficit it must tackle. She also stressed the School Board must respond well to the pandemic, and be flexible as the situation changes.
"The pandemic doesn't effect all of us the same way," Barnard said. "We need to show up for the kids. We need to get this right and rebound."
Backlash over Pollmann comments
Although the winners have not been sworn into office yet, at least two will already have to work through a disagreement following harsh words made on social media.
Days before the election, Pollmann was widely criticized for writing a Facebook post angrily denouncing supporters of President Donald Trump and Mayor Gary Forcier, claiming they were aligned with voters who “believe in white supremacy,” among other claims, after several of her yard signs were stolen.
In a response to her comments, Massmann wrote on Facebook, “This is literally why I am running against her for a position on the School Board. People on that side of the aisle seem to always respond to hate with hate. ... We cannot let people like this have a voice in educating our children."
Following the election in which the two candidates received the most votes, both felt the pre-election quarrel would not prevent them from working together on the School Board.
"That's not something I'm worried about at all," Massmann said Wednesday afternoon. "We're going to focus on serving the school district."
Massmann said he and Pollmann have had productive conversations about the district's future, and that he views the School Board as nonpartisan. He expects a key issue for the School Board to be student enrollment, and finding ways to increase it and maintain the district's finances without making cuts to teacher pay.
"Over 4,700 voters put their trust in me, and now my response has to be proving to them that they didn't cast those votes in error," he said.
Knudtson did not respond to the Leader's request for comments in this story.