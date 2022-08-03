Tiger Elementary STEM lab

This is Tiger Elementary's new STEM lab.

We are so excited to begin our first full year at Tiger Elementary School with second and third grade students. Second and third grade students moved from Park Elementary to Tiger Elementary in December 2021. Thank you to the students and staff for your patience and help during this transition.

I am in my second year as the principal at Tiger Elementary. Prior to being at Tiger Elementary, I spent eight years as principal at Central Elementary School in Norwood Young America, one year as an administrator in Moorhead, and nine years as a fifth grade teacher in the Elk River School District. Please do not hesitate to reach out if you have any questions or if there is something I can do to support your child at Tiger Elementary.

