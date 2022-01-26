Hutchinson High School has its two Triple A Award nominees: Nolan Prokosch and Madyson Heller.
The three “As” stand for academics, athletics and arts. The annual award recognizes senior students with a cumulative grade-point average of 3.0 or better, who participate in at least one Minnesota State High School League athletic program, along with at least one arts or other activity program.
Prokosch and Heller have a chance to be selected as the two award finishers from the region who are invited to a recognition banquet in March, along with the two winners of other state regions. There, league officials will announce the four statewide award winners, who each receive four-year $1,000 scholarships. All 32 finalists will participate in an on-court ceremony during the boys basketball state tournament.
Prokosch participates in football, basketball, and track and field. For all four years of high school, he has been a choir member, including participating in an honors choir as a sophomore. Heller participates in volleyball and Showstoppers competitive dance. She’s also part of the choir, Key Club, and Future Health Professionals, an organization that hosts events and competitions to prepare students to enter the health care field.
According to the MSHSL, Triple A Award recipients are selected in a process “involving member schools of the League, the League’s administrative regions, and a special committee of educators, business leaders, and members from the fine arts and athletic communities.”
“I was really excited and I felt really honored because I wasn’t expecting to even get a nomination,” Heller said. “It felt really good, with all the work I’ve put in through high school, to receive an award and be acknowledged.”
“I wasn’t entirely sure what it was, so when I got the email I looked it up and was like, ‘Wow, this is kind of a big deal,’” Prokosch said. “The more people who found out about it and said congratulations, I came to realize how much of a big deal it is. It was really nice to be honored for it.”
One of the hallmarks of Triple A recipients is the ability to balance so many activities along with the workload of a student. It isn’t always easy, but this year’s HHS recipients credit hard work and focus for their ability to multitask.
“A lot of times, when I was a freshman or sophomore, I would go home Friday night and do my homework,” Prokosch said. “Sometimes you have to do what you have to do, and you have to stay in. You’ll get time with your friends, it’ll be alright, but you’ve got to get things done.”
“It can definitely get a little stressful at times,” Heller said. “I just use my class time, like if we get work time I sit there and focus, put my phone away and get it done. Every little bit of free time I’ll try to get a little bit of homework done and just use my time wisely.”