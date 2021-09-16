UPDATE: This story was updated with new information Friday morning.
The Hutchinson School Board will not meet next week to discuss the district's COVID-19 preparedness plan.
Board Chair JoEllen Kimball said Thursday she had requested a special meeting, but Hutchinson Public Schools Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden said Friday morning that request had been withdrawn. If the plan is discussed it would likely be at the next regular meeting Oct. 11, VanderHeiden added.
At an Aug. 9 meeting, the School Board approved the district's preparedness plan, which included no mask mandate for students or staff. Board Members Michael Massmann, Tiffany Barnard and Keith Kamrath approved the plan, while Board Members Kimball and Sara Pollmann voted against it. Board Member Erin Knudtson, a physician at Hutchinson Health, was not present at the meeting because she had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"When we approved it at the meeting in August, it was approved with the idea it could change," Kimball said Thursday. "The cases are going up in McLeod County and we have students with COVID, and we have staff with COVID. That's the reason. It's time to visit this."
According to the district website, there were 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the district's 2,859 students between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10. There were also three confirmed cases among the district's 463 staff.
A Facebook post by Massmann Thursday shared an email from Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden, which sought to confirm the schedules of School Board members for a possible meeting next week.
"Resident's (sic) of Hutchinson, the time is now. JoEllen Kimball, Erin Knutson (sic) and Sara Pollmann are attempting to pull a fast one and deceive the parents and residents of the Hutchinson School District," Massmann's post read. "Just a few weeks ago, the Hutchinson School Board of Education passed a COVID preparedness plan than (sic) removed masking decisions from the hands of the school district, and gave the right to masking back to parents where it belongs. Now, only weeks later, and like a couple of pissed off teenagers who didn't get their way, they are bringing the issue back."
According to state data released Thursday, McLeod County has had 4,857 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That's an increase of 102 since Monday, and 338 since school started Aug. 30.