UPDATE: This story was updated with new information Friday morning.
The Hutchinson School Board will not meet next week to discuss the district's COVID-19 preparedness plan.
Board Chair JoEllen Kimball said Thursday she had requested a special meeting, but by Friday morning she withdrew her request.
"We didn't even have a meeting (scheduled) and it was already bringing in an awful lot of social media dissatisfaction, both from the board and the community," Kimball said. "We decided it would maybe do more harm than good, and going forward we would attempt to put the COVID plan on every regular meeting agenda."
She said she spoke with other board members who were OK with the decision. The next regular meeting is Oct. 11.
At its Aug. 9 meeting, the board approved the district's preparedness plan, which does not include a mask mandate for students or staff. It was a split decision as Board Members Michael Massmann, Tiffany Barnard and Keith Kamrath approved the plan, while Board Members Kimball and Sara Pollmann voted against it. Board Member Erin Knudtson, a physician at Hutchinson Health, was not present at the meeting because she had recently tested positive for COVID-19.
"When we approved it at the meeting in August, it was approved with the idea it could change. The cases are going up in McLeod County and we have students with COVID, and we have staff with COVID," Kimball said.
According to the district website, there were 19 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 among the district's 2,859 students between Sept. 4 and Sept. 10. There were also three confirmed cases among the district's 463 staff.
The uproar on social media was partly fueled by a Facebook post by Massmann Thursday, which shared an email from Superintendent Daron VanderHeiden seeking to confirm the schedules of School Board members for the requested meeting. In his post, Massmann accused other board members of deception.
"Resident's (sic) of Hutchinson, the time is now. JoEllen Kimball, Erin Knutson (sic) and Sara Pollmann are attempting to pull a fast one and deceive the parents and residents of the Hutchinson School District," Massmann's post read. "Just a few weeks ago, the Hutchinson School Board of Education passed a COVID preparedness plan than (sic) removed masking decisions from the hands of the school district, and gave the right to masking back to parents where it belongs. Now, only weeks later, and like a couple of pissed off teenagers who didn't get their way, they are bringing the issue back."
According to state data released Friday, McLeod County has had 4,888 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began. That's an increase of 172 in the past week, and 369 since school started Aug. 30. There was also another COVID-related death reported Friday, bringing the total to 63 since the pandemic began.