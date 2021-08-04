Welcome to West Elementary. West serves early childhood, preschool, kindergarten and first grade. We are excited for the summer remodeling projects to soon be completed on the inside, and the addition of Tiger Elementary to be completed in late November.
Please complete the required online registration for the upcoming school year. It’s important we have your child registered for the new school year as soon as possible. Much of our information is shared through email and it’s important that we have your family information on file so you don’t miss out. Please visit the school’s website to view resources such as the school supply list, school year calendar, information videos, and so much more!
Teacher assignments and school information will be emailed out to parents sometime after Aug. 20.
We are excited to begin the new school year and putting the finishing touches on our new year planning and procedures.
KINDERGARTEN INFORMATION
West kindergarten students and parents are invited to an orientation conference appointment on either Wednesday, Aug. 25, or Monday, Aug. 30. These are scheduled appointments and a wonderful opportunity for your child to meet his or her teacher, drop off supplies, and ensure the first day of school will be a positive experience.
Each kindergarten family will receive the date and time of their scheduled kindergarten orientation appointment in a back-to-school mailing. Please watch for more information coming soon. Please note no transportation will be provided for kindergarten students for the orientation conference, and students will go home with the parent after the scheduled appointment.
It’s important to note that the first day of school and busing for West kindergarten students begins on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
FIRST GRADE INFORMATION
First grade open house is Wednesday, Aug. 25. More information about this event will be emailed to you. Open house provides an opportunity for your child to meet his or her teacher, drop off supplies, and ensure the first day of school will be a positive experience.
The first day of school for first-grade students is Monday, Aug. 30. If you have any questions or concerns between now and then, please do not hesitate to call the school office at 320-587-4470.
Free breakfast, picture day and screening
West students have an opportunity to eat a meal/snack each school morning. Students will eat this meal/snack provided by our child nutrition service department with the classroom teacher and based on each classroom’s schedule.
Picture day for West students is Thursday, Sept. 2, and/or Friday, Sept. 3. A flyer with more information will be sent home with your child.
Early childhood screening is a health and developmental assessment for children age 3 or older. It is mandatory in Minnesota for all children to complete ECS before they enter kindergarten. The screening is provided by nurses, teachers and other educational professionals at no cost to families.
Screening provides important information regarding children’s vision, hearing, speech and learning. It connects families to resources that will help children get ready for kindergarten. Screening dates and appointment registration are available on our website. Our district’s ECS program is at West Elementary beginning in the fall. Please register for screening as soon as possible after your child turns 3 years old. Please contact Marijean Storlie, the program coordinator, for more information.
EARLY CHILDHOOD FAMILY EDUCATION
Hutchinson’s Early Childhood Family Education, or EFCE, offers parent/child classes and home visits for all parents with children from birth to kindergarten. Since parents and children attend together, it is considered a two-generation program, with the knowledge that parents are children’s first and most important teachers!
ECFE provides a place for parents to learn about their child’s development, to practice important parenting and family life skills, and build trusting relationships with other parents in the community. There is time during class for parents and children to participate together in activities, time for parents to discuss parenting issues, and time for children to participate in fun, developmentally appropriate learning activities under the supervision of a licensed early childhood teacher. ECFE classes are determined by the child’s age and are offered during the day and early evenings.
The class schedule is listed in the Park and Rec brochure and on the district’s website. Our district’s ECFE program is at West Elementary beginning in the fall. Please make sure you check out these great program opportunities for you and your child. You can contact Marijean Storlie, our ECFE coordinator, for more information.
PLAY AND LEARN PRESCHOOL
West Elementary provides a preschool program for 3- to 5-year-olds. Play and Learn Preschool offers a structured, supportive setting where children can participate in a variety of activities appropriate to their developmental level.
Our preschool program is an inclusive program that integrates children with special needs. All children benefit from the services of a licensed early childhood teacher, early childhood special education teacher, and educational assistants. In addition, a communication specialist and occupational and physical therapists provide support within the program.
If you are interested in learning more about Play and Learn Preschool, please visit the school website or call West Elementary for more information.