Hutchinson Public Schools were faced with a unique challenge last year, but in the midst of tackling it found a program that has continued to give students new insights on social and emotional intelligence.
Following distance learning models, hybrid learning models and classroom disruptions in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, educators sought to tackle mental health concerns, improve attendance and connect students with their education once again.
One approach to the problem was the creation of a family liaison role with relief funds.
“I was kind of a social worker and worked on getting kids back in school, helping kids who were struggling with anxiety, or not getting back into the swing of things,” said Rhoda Hubbard. “I worked with families to help them get back on track.”
With a $1,000 grant from the ISD 423 Foundation, she brought a girls’ self-esteem group to Equul Access, a nonprofit south of Hutchinson that offers equine-assisted services to those with physical, cognitive or emotional needs.
“(The horses) are very big and very gentle,” Hubbard said. “So, kids that are kind of nervous, it’s this wonderful effect, they’re worried at first, and (executive director) Marsha (Anderson) does this great job of walking them through it. And kids who have been reticent, they face their fears, they gain confidence.
“It’s really interesting to watch the kids process their experience. Kids that are at first shy or nervous really go through a process, a thinking and feeling process, to get to a place where they feel more comfortable.”
After a year in the liaison role, Hubbard returned to the Hutchinson High School REACH program.
REACH — which represents relationships, education, accountability, character and hard work — was formed to offer students academic, social and emotional support. It’s a voluntary intervention program with a team of educators and mental health and chemical health support. The program helps students develop skills necessary to become successful adults. The program started at Hutchinson High School, and expanded into Hutchinson Middle School. Along the way, it has become an example of how to provide student services, with 62 schools across the United States having consulted the REACH program or created their own.
With director Chad Harlander at the middle school, Hubbard took on a larger role in the program, and created a goal of providing students as many experiences as she can.
“I want to get kids out and about, whether it’s job shadowing, work experience, volunteering,” she said. “I just want to get them out and about in the community.”
So, when Anderson passed along information about a grant opportunity to bring more students to Equul Access, she jumped at the opportunity with the aid of Hutchinson High School Tigerpath coordinator Andrea Moore. The Social and Emotional Learning in Action grant, provided by the Novo Foundation, Education First and Rockefeller Philanthropy, was bound to be competitive, Moore said, with 500 applicants. But, she realized, Equul Access’ unique approach to social and emotional learning, and its success, would make for a compelling application. She wrote the grant and managed to win $8,000 for the REACH program to bring high school and middle school students to Equul Access for 320 sessions — each individual student visit counting as a session. The school handles transportation.
“She is giving us a deal,” Moore said.
The program started with Equul Access first visiting the school district with horses, and since then students from Hutchinson High School and Hutchinson Middle School have visited.
“We went out there, they talked to us a bit, and we went into the fence with the horses,” said senior Chase Mikolichek. “They just rolled with us.”
He and other students were given the task of leading horses through cones, but they had to improvise. They were not told exactly how to lead the animal. During the first visit earlier this month, Hubbard watched as students slowly came to understand how to lead the horses, and coax them along, and understand their reactions.
“I thought it was going to be weird,” Mikolichek said. “I thought the horses were going to just trample me. It was chill and they didn’t trample me, so that’s a plus.”
He began to see the horses had different personalities, with some willing to walk right up to a stranger, and others waiting to be approached.
“One came right up to me, put her face against me,” he said. “She kept sniffing me. I think she was just hanging out. ... It was a little weird. I don’t really like people in my bubble, but after a little bit I thought, OK, I can deal with this.’”
Eighth-grader Bri Posadas Contreras visited Equul Access earlier this month when Hutchinson Middle School REACH made the short trip.
“It was nice to get out of the classroom,” she said.
She and other students spent time with the horses, getting to know their boundaries while the horses did the same. She recalled one horse with few boundaries.
“It was sweet,” Posadas Contreras said.
Students eventually learned the body language of the horses, and how to listen to them, and communicate.
“One horse named Sweetie was in a mood,” Posadas Contreras said. “But she was very soft.”
She described a calming affect that came from her time with the horses, which Moore attributes to a phenomenon in which it is said a human’s heart matches with the slower heartrate of a horse when nearby. Moore saw the benefit firsthand, but also saw students learn as everything they learned about interacting with horses was related back to human relationships.
“It’s a thing of beauty,” Moore said. “A horse doesn’t care if you’re popular, pretty or athletic. You just have to be you and learn how to engage.”