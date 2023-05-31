Preventing summer slide is important in middle school because it can help students maintain the academic skills and knowledge they have gained throughout the school year. Without regular practice and engagement with academic subjects, students can experience a significant loss of learning over the summer break, which can set them back when they return to school in the fall. This can result in lower academic achievement, decreased motivation and a lack of confidence in their abilities. Here are some strategies that can help prevent middle school academic summer slide:
1. Encourage reading: Encourage your middle school student to read for pleasure during the summer break. This can help them maintain their reading skills and build their vocabulary. Consider setting up a reading challenge or visiting the local library regularly. Identify high interest books of both fiction and non-fiction.
2. Keep learning active: Encourage your child to engage in activities that promote active learning, such as puzzles, games and educational apps. This can help them maintain their cognitive skills and prevent the summer slide.
3. Review previous material: Encourage your child to review previous material from the school year. This can help reinforce their learning and prevent them from forgetting important concepts.
4. Enroll in summer programs: Consider enrolling your child in a summer program that focuses on academic subjects, such as math or science. This can help them stay engaged with learning.
5. Tutoring sessions: Consider enrolling your child in a tutoring program during the summer break. A tutor can help them review material from the previous school year and stay ahead of the game for the upcoming academic year.
6. Summer camps: Consider enrolling your child in a summer camp that focuses on academic subjects. This can provide a fun and engaging way for them to continue learning during the summer break. Attending Achievement Camp at Hutchinson Middle School is also a great way to review and extend previous learning from the past school year. Also, TigerPath Middle School Camps on Manufacturing and Careers are held in June.
7. Travel: Traveling can be a great way to learn new things and experience different cultures. Consider taking your child on educational trips, such as visiting historical landmarks or museums.
By using some or all of the strategies, you can help prevent middle school academic summer slide and set your child up for success when they return to school in the fall. Be sure to check out the Community Education brochure for more activities and summer engagement programs.
Students can continue to build on their academic progress, stay engaged with learning and be better prepared for success in the upcoming school year.
— Brenda Vatthauer is principal at Hutchinson Middle School.