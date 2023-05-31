Preventing summer slide is important in middle school because it can help students maintain the academic skills and knowledge they have gained throughout the school year. Without regular practice and engagement with academic subjects, students can experience a significant loss of learning over the summer break, which can set them back when they return to school in the fall. This can result in lower academic achievement, decreased motivation and a lack of confidence in their abilities. Here are some strategies that can help prevent middle school academic summer slide:

1. Encourage reading: Encourage your middle school student to read for pleasure during the summer break. This can help them maintain their reading skills and build their vocabulary. Consider setting up a reading challenge or visiting the local library regularly. Identify high interest books of both fiction and non-fiction.

— Brenda Vatthauer is principal at Hutchinson Middle School.

