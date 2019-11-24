Sleep is important for everyone, but especially for our children. Studies show that students age 5-18 need approximately 8-12 hours of sleep a night. Are your children getting sufficient sleep? If not, we need to look at ways to improve sleep to decrease the risks of impaired learning, behavior problems, mood regulation, obesity, development or mental health concerns.
We know that as children age, there are increased needs and demands put on them including homework, social activities, extracurricular activities, family time, and so much more. However, finding a balance is key for everyone to help not only the family aspect, but the school aspect as well.
What can families do?
1. Make sleep a priority. This includes practicing what you preach and getting enough sleep yourself.
2. Set up a bedtime routine:
- Bath: Use bath time as a starting point for bedtime routines.
- Snack: Avoid caffeine or sugary snacks prior to bed. Bedtime snacks should be healthy and small, around one hour prior to sleep. Include a glass of water at this time too.
- Quiet activity: Read a book or a quiet family activity instead of screen time.
- Dim lights: Make rooms sleep focused. Keep rooms dark, quiet and cool (temperatures should be below 74 degrees).
3. Keep electronics out of bedrooms and limit screen time one hour before sleep. No televisions, phones, computers, tablets and so on in the room or used before sleep. This allows your brain to understand that it is getting ready for sleep.
4. If your child wakes during the night, walk them back to their room as quietly as possible and return them to bed. To start you may need to rub their back or use soothing music/sounds to help them fall back to sleep. As you continue, it will take less and less time to help them back to sleep and your child will sleep longer without help.
5. Identify how much sleep your child actually needs. Have your child go to sleep and see if they wake before their alarm. If they do not wake easily from the alarm, push bedtime back 15 minutes and try again. This will help identify how much sleep one needs.
Research shows that with the increase use of electronics in our day-to-day lives, our brains are on constant activity mode, which prohibits the brain from producing the appropriate hormones to inform our bodies it’s time to sleep.
Taking time to ensure our brain is understanding it is time to rest allows children to understand the importance of quiet time and reflection. Students will also be able to take time away from electronics and have more conversations with parents.
Sleep is vital for many aspects of our lives including health, behavior and body repair. If your child is having difficulties with sleep after trying a routine for a couple weeks, please consult your pediatrician.