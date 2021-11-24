Did you just recover from COVID-19 and are not feeling 100%? Are you feeling like your thinking is sluggish, fuzzy or just not as sharp as it once was after you have been diagnosed with COVID-19?
If so, this could be COVID-19 brain fog that can occur after someone has recovered from COVID-19 and just still does not feel that they are thinking clearly.
COVID-19 can affect the brain in different ways, but one main way could be the lack of oxygen. COVID-19 can also have long-term lingering effects on the body such as fatigue, body aches, shortness of breath, headaches or difficulty sleeping. Due to these lingering effects, this could be the contributing factor to the COVID-19 brain fog.
What should you do if you are experiencing COVID-19 brain fog? Most importantly, you should talk with your doctor and discuss all the lingering side effects you are experiencing and make sure something else is not causing the effects. Here are some other suggestions:
- Exercise at least 30 minutes daily to improve your brain health.
- Eat a healthy, well-balanced diet to give your body the nutrients it may need to heal.
- Avoid alcohol and drugs to allow your brain time to heal.
- Give your body the adequate amount of sleep it needs to regenerate your brain.
COVID-19 can affect each person differently and the lingering effects can be different from each person. If you are ever concerned, make sure you are talking with your primary provider to rule out other possible causes. Taking care of yourself is very important and needs to be a priority for each person.