With the weather getting colder and making it harder to send children outside to play, are you wondering what you can do with your children that does not involve screen time? Activities and time away from screens will be important as distance learning begins for all Hutchinson Public Schools.
Here are a few ideas:
- Set up a treasure hunt. This could be a list of 10 items that you hide around the house or outside if it is nice enough. Give the list to your children and have them see how long it takes to find the items. If time permits, you could even incorporate a theme so that it could be changed over to a teaching topic once they find all the items.
- Try some new craft projects that you have been meaning to do but always run out of time in the day. You could make holiday decor and have your children help you decorate. You could also paint hand prints and talk about all the germs that can be on hands and spread to others.
- With the holidays around the corner, your family could make pictures or write letters to those who are missing their loved ones. This could go to local senior living facilities or even across seas to the men and women in the Armed Forces.
- Make a science project out of teaching your children to make their own hand soap, laundry detergent or even hand sanitizer. This could be fun for children because they could feel that they are able to help with grown-up chores by helping with the supplies.
- Try cooking with new foods or recipes. This could be as extensive as making your own noodles for supper that evening, to as simple as making cookies for snack time. Find different recipes and allow your children to pick out which they would like, and then pick an item that you could make for it.
All the ideas stated above are great to keep your students busy during their free time at home, but sometimes they do not want to be busy. Parents should make time to listen to their children. This virus is not only hard on parents watching their children go through such a change, but it is also hard on the children. Some students may not understand what is going on or why. Listening to what they understand and their concerns may help ease some of the stress and anxiety regarding COVID.
With things changing around us due to COVID-19, having something to do during these uncertain times, other than screen time, can be fun and interesting for you and your students. Try to make the most out of each and every day, following the guidelines from the state.
Distance learning or home quarantine do not need to be boring or the same each day. Switching things up for your students may keep them interested and more willing to learn.