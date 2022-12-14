Family togetherness

As we move into the second trimester of our 2022-2023 school year and reflect on our students’ success or possible areas of improvement, it’s important for us as parents and mentors to collaboratively engage with our children in reflective conversations. Within these conversations, we can discuss areas that we feel are going well or need improvement. Reflection is a skill that many of us tend to forget about, due to the fast pace of life, school and work. Although this takes time, it’s an incredibly important part of working with our children and teens. These conversations encourage them to reflect on skills and habits that will help them as they mature into young adults.

Reflective conversations start with an open mindset and honesty. They must be handled with care and at times, our children and teens may not seem ready. Nonetheless, their importance is invaluable. Some conversations and topics might be easier to approach than others. In this article, I’d like to propose several topics or habits to reflect on with middle school students, but these could be adjusted for any age. These topics include promoting healthy peer relationships, healthy technology and social media use, and encouraging a growth mindset to overcome challenges.

— Mike McDowell is assistant principal at Hutchinson Middle School.

