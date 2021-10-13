Students have now been back in school for a month and have done a fantastic job transitioning back to a regular schedule. As with any transition, though, this month has had its challenges. We must remember that the last “regular” school year our current seniors had was when they were freshmen. This year is the same as any school year in such that to be successful, it takes both the staff and students working together. The good news is that in Hutchinson, we have both a terrific student body and staff at our schools.
I believe that a piece of what can make our students be successful as we pass the midpoint of the first trimester is to keep a positive frame of mind. Our learning journey never ends throughout our life, and just because we don’t understand something or are not good at something at a given moment does not mean we never will be.
For example, if you are a parent and your child is struggling with math, one of the ways you can help them is to remind them that even though they don’t understand it now, it doesn’t mean that they won’t later. They used to not know addition, subtraction, multiplication, division, but they learned all of those things and can do them without issue.
If they need extra help, that is OK! Encourage your students to reach out to their teachers when they are in need. These educators are here and are eager to assist your child in reaching their full potential. They may be able to arrange a time to work with your student before, during or after school to give them some additional support. For example, the high school offers Math Lab after school on Tuesdays and Thursdays and students can check in with teachers during advisory for additional support.
If it is a problem with which the teacher cannot help, your child can turn to another trusted adult in the building. Our counselors, social workers, school psychologists and other support staff are here to help! They work with students who are struggling with a peer, or academic and social-emotional concerns. In high school, these counselors also work with your students on their post-secondary planning. These professionals are resources for the parents as well if you have any questions.
We are excited to have our students back in the buildings here at Hutchinson Schools and want to give them the best year possible. Please encourage them to reach out to staff when they have questions or concerns, and I know that this year can be a success!