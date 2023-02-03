For ninth-, 10th- and 11th-graders at Hutchinson High School, February is a time to start looking at registering for classes for the next school year. This is also a time for eighth-graders at Hutchinson Middle School to begin learning about the high school and TigerPath. All eighth grade students create a four-year plan. This can seem overwhelming to students — and maybe parents too — but this first four-year plan is only a starting point. Led by HHS counselors, the students take interest inventories to help lead them to a pathway, but this is only a place to start. Interests change and so do student pathways. The good news is that since the official start of TigerPath in 2014, each year our level of commitment and programming grows to ensure our students have more opportunities to discover talents, interests and ultimately their own best path for education and future careers.

Mentorship

Tags